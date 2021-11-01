Americans get around one billion colds each year nationwide. While a cold is a very minor illness, this number still underscores the need for competent, well-run medical centers to help support the surrounding community. But how exactly will the new RRH Medical Center support your community?

There are various ways that the new RRH center will help support your local community, both with its top-notch medical care and with its attached programs. Here are some of the ways the RRH center in your local area may be helping your community thrive.

The Healthy Moms Program

The Healthy Moms program supports mothers and mothers-to-be by providing information and a safe, nurturing environment. The main goals of the program are to help mothers who are expecting to deliver a healthy, full-term baby weighing over five pounds, and to help empower women to be self-sufficient, as well as physically and emotionally healthy.

The Healthy Moms program is open to all women aged 18 or above, or those who have a child under the age of four. With the support of the program’s donors, the program is able to offer on-site mental health services, pregnancy education classes, care management, children’s clothing, and many other services.

The Youth Apprentice Program

The average hospital stay is about 4.5 days. With the Youth Apprentice Program, students can get a hands-on look at what may go on during that time. The program, based at Rochester General Hospital, “combines academic achievement, mentoring, and volunteerism to improve academic outcomes for students.”

Due to generous donations, students now have the opportunity to work side-by-side with trained healthcare professionals as they build up both job skills and self-confidence. Each participant in the program will earn not only their high school diploma but also a signed Certificate of Completion attesting that they have received training in the field and qualifying them for various entry-level jobs, such as data entry and lab work.

Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center

This private, 42-foot long RV-style mobile imaging lab provides early breast cancer detection services to women aged 40 and older. The main goal of this program is to make it easier for all women, especially those living in rural areas of the state, to get a mammogram. This mobile lab is staffed with highly-trained radiologists and provides the same high-quality 3D imaging available at all of Rochester Regional Health’s imaging locations.

And it’s not all about the programs. Rochester Regional Health has a terrific track record of high-quality medical care as well as giving back to the communities its centers serve. This can also include public awareness campaigns and educational classes. For example, scientists estimate that lung cancer deaths could be reduced by between 2-4% by simply lowering levels of radon found in homes that exceed the EPA’s action level. To put that percentage into perspective, that comes out to about 5,000 deaths.

For the most up-to-date and relevant news in Rochester La Voz is your one-stop shop. The addition of this new center will help to change the face of the community and enable all of its residents to thrive. This is especially timely as vaccines roll out and questions about healthcare are really being asked by people all over the map in terms of finances and access to care.

The new RRH medical center has the potential to be a beacon of hope, health, and safety for a community that we hope will embrace it with open arms and make use of all the various opportunities this new chapter presents.