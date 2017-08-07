Ibero American Action League President Named to State Council on Women and Girls

By Staff –

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has created New York state’s first Council on Women and Girls, and Ibero American Action League president and CEO Hilda Rosario-Escher has recently been named as one of the council’s steering committee members.

Rosario-Escher is the only member from Rochester to have been appointed as a member of the council.

“Of course it is an honor for me to have been named to this council by the governor, and that speaks to the fact that he values the presence of a Hispanic or Latina woman on the council, especially one from upstate,” she said.

According to Rosario-Escher, the purpose of the council is to identify statewide policies, or the lack thereof, which impact the lives of women and girls in New York.

“Basically the purpose of the council is to look at the state policies that impact women and girls, or do not impact women and girls, and hopefully to find some solutions, and move to the forefront any issues that we see impact women and girls,” she stated.

Rosario-Escher said she plans to represent women and girls from every cultural background as a council representative, and that, as a Latina, she’s happy to have been chosen for the position.

“Very seldom do you have Latinas being asked to serve on such an important committee, and to advance women’s rights within our state,” she stated. “But, that’s the way Gov. Cuomo is. He thinks about not only one population, but you have representatives across all cultural backgrounds.”

The steering committee is slated to hold its first meeting on Sept. 20.

