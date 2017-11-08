Ibero CEO Asks Community to Assist Puerto Rican Families Affected by Hurricane Maria

By Edy Toribio Rosenfeld –

Ibero American Action League CEO Hilda Rosario-Escher, in a press conference recently, talked about her recent visit to Puerto Rico.

Weeks after being hit by Hurricane Maria, the island is still ravaged, leaving residents without electricity and other basic needs.

As a result, Hilda Escher has asked Rochester residents to come together to help Puerto Rican families that are still in need of assistance.

“The island continues to be in a crisis, until the basic needs of the people are met,” Escher said.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/LaVozRochester/videos/1581217585271136/ to view video of the press conference, or click on the image below.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.