Ida Pérez Discusses the ¡No Más! Campaign and her Efforts to help Transform Her Neighborhood

By Dave McCleary

(Spanish Version Follows/Versión en español adjunta)

Ida Pérez is no stranger to the Latino community in Rochester. Having advocated for the community on issues of race, crime, children and family matters, Pérez is one of the organizers of the ¡No Más! campaign.

Pérez along with local residents and other activists started forming a human chain along Clinton Avenue in an effort to bring awareness and interrupt drug transactions in her neighborhood.

And although the forming of a human chain is only one aspect of the ¡No Más! campaign, it is the most visible part of a community wide initiative trying to curtail the drug and opioid epidemic affecting the El Camino area of the city.

“The concepts came out of an incident we encountered on Scranton Street. A couple of residents of the Scranton Street Block Club walked down the street with Miguel Meléndez (Director of Project Hope at Ibero American Action League), and we went to check a lot from a house we had cleared over 300 needles from earlier.”

Pérez says upon their inspection of the lot they found a cat that had been injected.

“Miguel posted some pictures (of the cat) on Facebook and shared it with Rudy Rivera (Director of the Father Tracy Wellness Center) and he was like ¡no más! That’s it, that’s enough, what is it, a cat now and a kid tomorrow?” she recalls.

The group started doing walks along Clinton Avenue taking the message “we love you but we don’t love what you are doing in our neighborhood. How can we help you?”

“One of the things we wanted to do was bring awareness and interrupt what normally happens on the streets. We were seeing more and more people just hanging out and doing (drug) transactions right in front of our face,” Pérez affirms.

Pérez lives on Scranton Street. She moved there five years ago to live in the family home after her mother passed. She says she has seen people shooting up drugs right in front of her house.

“They would buy their drugs at the corner of Clinton, park in front of my house and inject themselves before they took off.”

A joint effort with the City of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department and other organizations like Ibero American Action League, the Neighborhood Associations, block clubs and residents, the ¡No Más! Initiative is trying to address the drug and opioid crisis in a meaningful, strategic way. They meet monthly to share information and plan community events.

“With the users, obviously, we want them to get the help that they need. With the dealers, we wish they would use those business skills for other legitimate businesses,” Pérez notes.

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has been working with them to gather data, and some of the numbers are staggering.

“There wasn’t a lot of good data before. We’ve been able to gather information in regards to how many people overdose, how many arrests, how many fatalities, etc. The data shows us if you stand at the corner of Clifford Avenue and Clinton and go a quarter of a mile (in a circle) there were 52 overdoses in one year; a half mile, there were 138; and a full mile, there were 308. We know that we can’t arrest our way out of the issues but we also need help in providing the resources so when a person says I’m ready to turn my life around we can send them in the right direction.”

Pérez says some of the data shows that the majority of people who come into the area to buy drugs are people from other counties as far as Niagara Falls.

“The majority of those people are Caucasian. So, that became the place where they can get off of (highway) 104 or 590 and just circle the area until they found what they were looking for.”

While the area is known for a high concentration of Latinos, the population has become more racially diverse in recent years. Perez says their data shows that many people end up living there in order to be closer to their drugs, thus creating other issues like a spike in homelessness and prostitution.

“They were people that came from whatever county they were coming from but stayed here because they wanted to stay close, but then they ended up being homeless and then doing other things in order to keep getting the drugs.”

PERSONAL IMPACT

Pérez says she has gone through a personal transformation because of her work with the ¡No Más! initiative.

“I had become so frustrated by the constant drug presence in my neighborhood that I didn’t care how they left, as long as they were gone. I didn’t care if they walked away or if they were carried away. I just wanted them gone.”

But during their human chain event in February Pérez says something happened when a young lady came up to her and asked if she remembered her.

“She told me, I will never forget your face. Four years ago you came up to my window car and told me, ‘excuse me but you can’t do that here, you can’t do this in front of my house’. What you did impacted me…”

The girl was homeless at the time and was a user.

“It was very, very emotional for me because up to that point I was just angry about the situation. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m a very empathetic caring person, but seeing the drug transaction and drug use day in and day out was just extremely frustrating. But to have that encounter with this beautiful young lady with so much life in front of her to say you impacted me. That has made these last five years worthwhile. If I don’t do anything else, at least I did that!” Pérez admits.

Click HERE to comment on this article from our Facebook page

—

Ida Pérez y la Campana ¡NO MÁS!

Traducción de Fátima Arellano

Ida Pérez no es ajena a la comunidad latina en Rochester. Ella, que ha abogado por la comunidad en temas de raza, crimen, niños y familia, es una de los organizadores de la campaña ¡No Más!, una iniciativa que surgió con el objetivo de sensibilizar e interrumpir las transacciones de drogas en su vecindario.

Pérez, junto con los residentes locales y otros activistas, comenzó a formar una cadena humana a lo largo de la avenida Clinton y, aunque esta es tan solo uno de los aspectos de la campaña ¡No Más!, es la parte más visible, ya que intenta reducir la epidemia de drogas y opioides que afecta el área de El Camino en la ciudad.

“Los conceptos surgieron de un incidente que encontramos en Scranton Street. Un par de residentes del Scranton Street Block Club caminábamos por la calle junto con Miguel Meléndez (director del proyecto Hope en la Liga de Acción Iberoamericana) y fuimos a revisar un estacionamiento de una casa en donde antes thabíamos limpiado más de 300 agujas”, recuerda Pérez.

Y en esa inspección encontraron un gato que había sido inyectado. “Miguel publicó algunas fotos (del gato) en Facebook y las compartió con Rudy Rivera (director del Centro de Bienestar Father Tracy) y fue como ¡no más! Es suficiente, ¿qué es, un gato ahora y un niño mañana? “, asegura.

El grupo comenzó a hacer caminatas por la avenida Clinton con el mensaje te amamos, pero no amamos lo que estás haciendo en nuestro vecindario. ¿Cómo podemos ayudarte?.

“Una de las cosas que queríamos hacer era llamar la atención e interrumpir lo que normalmente sucede en las calles. Vimos a más y más personas simplemente haciendo transacciones (de drogas) justo delante de nosotros”, afirma Pérez.

Pérez vive en la calle Scranton. Se mudó allí hace cinco años después de que falleciera su madre. Ella dice que ha visto a personas tirando drogas justo en frente de su casa.

“Compraban sus drogas en la esquina de Clinton, se estacionaban frente a mi casa y se inyectaban antes de despegar”, recuerda Pérez.

Un esfuerzo conjunto con la ciudad de Rochester, el Departamento de Policía de Rochester y otras organizaciones como la Liga de Acción Iberoamericana, las Asociaciones de Vecinos, los clubes de bloque y los residentes, ¡No Más! está tratando de abordar la crisis de drogas y opioides de una manera significativa y estratégica. Ellos se reúnen mensualmente para compartir información y planificar eventos comunitarios.

“Con los usuarios, obviamente, queremos que obtengan la ayuda que necesitan. Con los distribuidores, deseamos que usen esas habilidades comerciales para otros negocios legítimos”, explica Pérez.

El Instituto de Tecnología de Rochester (RIT) ha estado trabajando con ellos para recopilar datos y algunos de los números son asombrosos.

“Antes, no había muy buena información y, ahora, hemos podido recopilar la cantidad de sobredosis, el número de detenciones, de víctimas mortales, etc. Los datos nos muestran que si te paras en la esquina de Clifford Avenue y Clinton y recorres un cuarto de milla (en un círculo), en un año, hubo 52 sobredosis; en una media milla, 138, y en una milla completa, 308. Sabemos que no podemos evitar salir de los problemas, pero también necesitamos ayuda para proporcionar los recursos, de modo que cuando una persona dice que estoy listo para cambiar mi vida, podemos guiarlos en la dirección correcta”.

Pérez dice que algunos de los datos demuestran que la mayoría de las personas que vienen al área para comprar drogas son personas de otros condados, incluso de las Cataratas del Niágara.

“La mayoría de esas personas son caucásicas. Entonces, ese se convirtió en el lugar donde pueden salir de la carretera 104 o 590 y simplemente rodear el área hasta que encuentren lo que estaban buscando”, enfatiza.

Si bien el área es conocida por una alta concentración de latinos, la población se ha vuelto más diversa desde el punto de vista racial en los últimos años. Pérez dice que sus datos demuestran que muchas personas terminan viviendo allí para estar más cerca de sus drogas, creando así otros problemas como un aumento en la falta de vivienda y la prostitución.

“Eran personas que venían de otros condados, pero se quedaron aquí porque querían estar cerca…, pero luego terminaron sin hogar y haciendo otras cosas para seguir recibiendo las drogas”.

EL TESTIMONIO QUE IMPACTÓ SU VIDA

Pérez dice que ha pasado por una transformación personal debido a su trabajo con la iniciativa ¡No Más!

“Me sentí tan frustrada por la constante presencia de drogas en mi vecindario que no me importaba cómo se iban, siempre y cuando se hubieran ido. No me importaba si se alejaban o si se los llevaban, solo quería que se fueran”.

Pero durante el evento de su cadena humana en febrero, Pérez dice que algo sucedió cuando una joven se le acercó y le preguntó si se acordaba de ella.

“Me dijo: nunca olvidaré su cara. Hace cuatro años usted se acercó a la ventana de mi auto y me dijo que la disculpara, pero que no podía hacer eso aquí, hacerlo delante de su casa. Lo que hiciste me impactó…”

La joven dijo que no tenía hogar en ese momento y que era usuaria.

“Fue muy, muy emotivo para mí porque hasta ese momento estaba enfadada por la situación. Cualquiera que me conozca sabe que soy una persona muy comprensiva, pero ver la transacción y el uso de drogas día tras día fue extremadamente frustrante. Pero tener ese encuentro con esa hermosa joven, con tanta vida delante, para decir que me impactaste, eso ha hecho que estos últimos cinco años valgan la pena. Si no hago nada más, ¡al menos lo hice!”, admite Pérez.