Imports from China would be permitted as well as exports

During the team's visit to China, President Nixon announced that Chinese could get visas to the US and that currency controls would be relaxed so that China could more readily use dollars. Click here to read the document.

That evening, Nixon spoke with Kissinger by phone. They discuss reaction to Nixon’s announcement. Nixon told Kissinger, “Now on the China thing that we have to realize, Henry, is that in terms of the American public opinion, it is still against Communist China. ” They also discussed reactions in Taiwan. Kissinger said, “[I]t’s a tragedy that it has to happen to Chiang at the end of his life but we have to be cold about it.” Nixon responded, “We have to do what’s best for us.” Kissinger made a re-election related comment, and Nixon agreed, saying that Chiang would have “an Administration [here] that is not going to just stand by and let Taiwan go down the drain. ” Click here to read the document.

During a meeting with representatives from the American Society of Newspaper Editors, President Nixon addressed questions about policies toward China. He asserted that “The long-range goal of this administration and of the next one, whatever it may be, must be two things: one, a normalization of the relations between the Government of the United States and the Government of the People’s Republic of China, and two, the ending of the isolation of Mainland China from the world community.” He indicated that his administration had relaxed travel and trade restrictions and “[n]ow it’s up to them. If they want to have trade in these many areas that we have opened up, we are ready. If they want to have Chinese come to the United States, we are ready. We are also ready for Americans to go there, Americans in all walks of life.”

Pakistani President Yahya conveyed a response from Premier Zhou Enlai to President Nixon. It was received by Kissinger on April 27. Zhou said that China’s government would welcome publicly Nixon or Nixon’s envoy to advance discussions between the two governments. Click here to read the document.

Record of a phone conversation Henry Kissinger had with President Nixon regarding who should be sent to meet with the Chinese. Nixon mentioned New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations George H.W. Bush, and U.S. Ambassador to France David Bruce as possibilities. Nixon regreted that Thomas Dewey, the former New York governor and Republican presidential candidate had passed away and couldn’t be sent. The two concluded that Bush was not “tough” enough for the task. Kissinger tells Nixon, “[I]f we get this thing working, we will end Vietnam this year.” Nixon has a press conference coming up and tells Kissinger he’s not going to say anything about China. Nixon tells Kissinger to tell the Chinese not to invite any other American politicians to China. Click here to see the document.

Asked about China at a press conference, President Nixon said, “I hope and, as a matter of fact, I expect to visit Mainland China sometime in some capacity – I don’t know what capacity. But that indicates what I hope for the long term.” He also said, that the U.” He also responded to a question about the views expressed by Vice President Spiro Agnew. Nixon said Agnew thought he was off-the-record in making those comments and that he expected Agnew to support whatever decisions end up being made with regard to China.