Is Rochester a Safe Place for Women?

Women reading RochesterLaVoz should be wary of the dangers of this city. Crime rates have gone up significantly in the last few months, enough to make headlines.

Where is Rochester?

For those who aren’t aware, Rochester is a city that sits on Lake Ontario in New York. Our city has a population of over 206,000 residents as of 2019. Rochester has some beautiful attractions that make it a charming city, including the Strong National Museum of Play, the George Eastman Museum, and the Memorial Art Gallery.

On Niche, the livability score is B rating, and is especially charming for younger families, young professionals, and people that want to experience lower costs of living. They are 92 in the nation with lower costs of living, and average houses are only a little over $80,000. Yet, its crime rates have continued to go up and statistics are shocking.

What Crimes Occur In Rochester?

There are several crimes that occur in Rochester, which include robberies involving firearms, knives and cutting, and physical harm among others.

Women in Rochester make up 51.5% of the population, yet most crimes don’t lead to females getting arrested. In fact, most crimes lead to males getting arrested, with 89.46% of all arrests in Rochester this past year being made up of males. Sadly, this past year 62 females were the victims of homicide, including firearms, knives, and blunt force trauma.

Where Do Crimes Occur In Rochester?

It’s important to understand that safety is always compromised anywhere you live. For instance, you can easily get food poisoning from one of the four types of contamination such as biological (or bacterial), chemical, physical, and cross-contamination. You can also find yourself the victim of foul play.

Although crimes can happen almost anywhere, women sadly have a higher chance of being a victim of crime in Rochester. In Rochester, women and men have a 1 in 132 chance of becoming a victim of violent crimes, including assault, sexual assault, robbery, and homicide. Readers of RochesterLaVoz should know that, unfortunately, Rochester is about to face its deadliest year in history, with 70 murders predicted by the end of 2021. This would put Rochester at a higher death rate per capita than Chicago, a city that historically faces much crime.

Unfortunately, in Rochester, crimes also happen at home due to domestic violence. In fact, Rochester’s crime rates for women are almost 3.6 times higher than the rest of New York. This is due to the fact that nearly half of all women under the age of 44 are killed by a former or current intimate partner, such as boyfriend or husband.

What are the After Effects of Crime Against Women?

There is a growing drug epidemic in New York involving both men and women as well. In Monroe County, there were 181 deaths due to fatal overdoses in 2019 alone.

There is a home for women that find themselves suffering from the effects of substance abuse and victim of crime. Through outpatient clinics that offer medication management and therapy, women and men can prevent overdose deaths in Rochester. Medications such as suboxane, methadone, and vivitrol are all effective. In fact, one dose of 5 mg heroin is about equal to 20 mg of oral methadone.

Getting the Best

Rochester is still a beautiful, scenic city, although it is in the grips of a growing crime and drug epidemic. Readers of RochesterLaVoz should know they are not alone, and government agencies are doing their best to improve violent crime rates against men and women of this city.