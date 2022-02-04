Is Your Rochester Work Site Safe? Here Are Some Things to Look For

At RochesterLavoz we support efforts to make our community a better place to be for everyone. Workplace safety must be a priority for all workers. Work can be a dangerous place when everyone is not doing their part. We encourage a safe workplace culture across the board where employees and employers are working toward keeping everyone healthy in the workplace.

Who Is At Most Risk of A Workplace Injury?

It has been found that immigrants in the workplace are five times more likely to be injured on the job and least likely to report the injury. According to national statistics, roofers and farmworkers are most at risk of workplace injury. For roofers, slip and fall accidents are the biggest threat.

For farmworkers, the threat is twofold. The first is working with farm equipment, and the second is the long-term effects of farm chemicals. Agrochemical exposure is a high health risk. The agrochemical industry rakes in about $9 billion a year (as of 2012). However, long-term exposure to these chemicals without proper personal protective equipment has proved to be fatal for many workers.

Create A Culture of Safety

No industry is safe from workplace accidents. In 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were roughly 2.7 million non-fatal workplace injuries, which was a 5.7% decrease from the previous year. However, 2020 was the year of shutdowns because of the COVID 19 pandemic. There were a lot fewer people at work to get injured. Unfortunately, injuries in the workplace are still way too high.

Every employer and employee should be working toward a culture of workplace safety. From welders to farmworkers, to cooks, to factory workers, the risk of injury is very high. For example, welder spatter can reach about 35 feet from the workspace, resulting in injuries to other workers and being a fire hazard. Farmworkers that work with chemicals and equipment are at a 60% increased risk of injury. The list goes on and on when it comes to the potential risks in all types of industries.

Training is Key

One of the risk factors that can be mitigated on any worksite is the lack of training. Employees need proper training when working with any type of tool or equipment. Investing in training is essential to creating a safe worksite. Employees that do not feel like they can handle a job should speak up and request the training that they need.

In 2017, 12% of work area injury crashes and 30% of fatal crashes at the worksite had at least one big truck involved, and it is often attributed to driver error. Proper training can help to avoid situations such as this by reducing “driver error”. Consider providing regular safety training. Post safety reminder signs. Training can be the way to reduce workplace injuries.

Clutter is A Danger

Whether your business is conducted in an office or at a construction site, clutter is an enemy. Look around your worksite and remove anything that is in the way of a clear path. Slip and fall accidents make up a big majority of worker compensation claims. Removing obstacles can reduce risk.

It is not just clutter you need to clear. Grease or other fluids on the floor are a danger. Cables and cords lying about can be dangerous. Disorganized workspaces also need to be addressed.

Simple changes can heighten safety. It does take a little work to increase safety in the workplace, but it is well worth the effort. If we all work together we can make Rochester a safer place to live and work.