Job Seekers Monroe County is Encourages You to Seek, Explore County Opportunities ￼

In the Community: News from the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today signed legislation that enacts a recruitment and retention initiative for current and future county employees.

“This initiative will help us recruit and retain the talented employees who provide the services we rely on to protect our health, safety and quality of life,” said County Executive Bello.

The plan was approved earlier this June 2022 by the Monroe County Legislature, it provides a 2% raise for all full-time county employees, as well as six $500 quarterly retention bonuses for full-time employees outside of upper management, and for new hires.

“I know our community is full of people looking for the right opportunity, and we are doing what it takes to build our workforce. I encourage all job seekers to explore what Monroe County has to offer,” Bello said.

The county’s salary schedules will be adjusted as of July 1, 2022 and the retention bonuses will begin on the same date. The maximum individual bonus paid out over 18 months will be $3,000.

Monroe County employs approximately 4,600 people in numerous career fields. The county offers competitive pay, generous benefits and opportunities for advancement. For information about job openings, visit https://www.monroecounty.gov/hr-careers.