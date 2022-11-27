JOHN ZAMBORSKY (Getup / Sonny Bono us)

BB try ecstatic and come up with her introduction within Ogunquit Playhouse. Regional: Filthy Rotten Scoundrels (Maltz Jupiter Movies), Disney’s Newsies (The Gateway), Mamma Mia! (The fresh new Wick Movies). BB is a graduate of your own Ann Lacy College or university out of Western Dancing and Amusement within Oklahoma Urban area College or university and you will instructed within Joffrey Ballet School’s Jazz & Modern Trainee Program in Ny. Thanks in order to Brian, this new creative team, plus the Mine Company for this options. Unlimited like and you may gratitude so you’re able to the lady family, family relations, and you may mentors.

LOUIS WILLIAMS JR (Ensemble)

Ogunquit Debut! Regional: Romy and you will Michele The fresh Music (Broadway Working area); Twisted Shoes (Portal Playhouse); Hook Myself If you’re able to, Elf, Sweet Performs as much as possible Get it, Hairspray, A Chorus Range (Tunes Cinema Western). Film/TV: The fresh Prom (Netflix), The Aerialist (Auction web sites Prime), Penny dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime). Prominent danseur on La Opera, North park Opera, Lyric Opera from Chi town, Opera Cinema off St. Louis, Luminario Ballet. Education: Webster University (BFA), The newest Ailey School, Dance Movies from Harlem, Krupinski Academy of Dancing.

John was very happy to end up being making the debut from the Ogunquit Playhouse! Regional: Altar Boyz, You’re an effective Kid Charlie Brown (Forestburgh Playhouse); Good Bronx Facts (John W. Engeman Theater). Elon MT ’22. Connect Classification 4. Grand as a result of Binder Casting, Cumulative Talent Department, and everybody within Ogunquit Playhouse. Sending choose to Mother, Dad, Grandma Helen, Grandma Jay, and Teddy. johnzamborsky

ZACHARY ZAROMATIDIS (Rob Camilletti / Ensemble)

Zachary was thrilled to make his debut on Ogunquit Playhouse! Nat’l Tours: Bandstand, Mil Dollars Quartet: Xmas. Off-Broadway: Elise (James). Regional: Newsies (Cortland Agent), Godspell (Theatre Barn). Zack is also a specialist guitar player/songwriter whoever music on the streaming platforms together with his band All of the My personal Sons. As a consequence of Bridget, Jim, the entire BLOC party, my personal unbelievable members of the family, and you may my personal enjoying household members. So it a person’s having Mommy. zackzaromatidis

RICK ELICE (Writer)

Rick’s basic Broadway borrowing, Jersey Guys, co-written using my Award, plus the Olivier Prize to have Greatest Tunes, which is on the checklist instructions since the 12th longest-powering tell you in Broadway records. Having s Family unit members, starring Nathan Way and you will Bebe Neuwirth. Over the past 5 years, The Addams Family might have been the most effective or number 2 really signed up sounds in the America. 1st gamble, Peter together with Starcatcher, led of the Roger Rees and you will Alex Timbers, gotten far more Tony Award nominations than any Western play inside the Broadway background, successful four within the 2012. For the past six decades, Peter while the Starcatcher enjoys continuously experienced the major four very produced performs within the The united states. Rick including had written the newest twice Tony Award-winning The Cher Reveal having Broadway, brought by the Jason Moore; the country premiere regarding yet another songs, personal United kingdom Intrusion, from the Papers Mill Playhouse brought from the Jerry Mitchell; the nation top-quality away from another songs, Dog and you may Pony, on Old Community with music and you can words by Michael Patrick Walker; plus the industry premiere out of another type of music, Change of your own 100 years, co-created that have Marshall Brickman and you can brought by Tommy Tune. Most recent plans through the Little princess Bride to own Disney, and you may Crush to possess Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg which have Bob Martin; Dominance, to own Hasbro, which have David Rossmer and you can https://datingmentor.org/nl/amerikaanse-datingsites/ Dan Lipton; and you will Annoyed Season, which have Rob Thomas, Matt Serletic, and you can Matt Walden of Matchbox Twenty, brought of the Schele Williams. Rick is even adjusting Sara Gruen’s well-known novel Liquid getting Elephants towards applauded theater collective, Pig Pencil, directed by the Jessica Brick; and you may writing an entirely brand-new songs (!) based on the competition between Darwin and you will Roget, love, passing, madness while the creation of Roget’s Thesaurus, which have 2021 Ed Kleban Honor winner, Benjamin Scheuer. Rick’s guide, Interested in Roger, An Improbably Theatrical Like Facts, a good tribute to help you their later husband, Roger Rees, try compiled by Kingswell.