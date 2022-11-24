Jonah gets way too chummy with Connie therefore Amy says to Ron one to Jonah loves artwork

“Awesome Hot Store”: In the event the store’s heating system breakdowns, Amy discovers an excellent pallet of yoghurt leaking on the ground. She asks the newest Warehouse manager y facilitate a consumer in the the fresh putting on a costume bed room, Jonah brings in a customer who slipped towards the leaking yoghurt. Amy and you will Jonah go into the Warehouse to find out as to why Marcus don’t manage brand new pour. His teams are really hot thus Amy claims she’s going to get one of the girl people to manage they. Due to the fact she actually is leaving, Marcus phone calls her a good sourpuss and you can tells her so you’re able to laugh a whole lot more. Amy announces with the P.Good. program the facility personnel are responsible for cleaning the pour. Jonah mediates the fresh new conflict between Amy and y fires Marcus. The fresh new Facility staff strolls out over protest y’s crew to help you empty a truck. Amy try strolling backwards carrying a massive container that have Jonah, slips and you will flies down a running roller and you will hurts this lady sleeve. Amy and you can Jonah remain outside on loading bay. As they talk, each other initiate impact such as for instance by themselves once again and don’t forget they discharged y and you may Jonah attempt to learn to score ing the new temperatures. Amy cancels the new capturing and “warns” your.

Amy teases Garrett on sex having Dina thus he tells Dina that Amy try to experience hooky out of performs the afternoon just before

“Wellness Reasonable”: Within the Glenn’s Place of work, Glenn is found on the device with Amy that is contacting for the unwell. Dina overhears and you will says to Glenn she is faking. Amy try faking to see a motion picture with dy covers because the she notices Jeff away from movies and also to the girl amaze, watches given that Mateo seems and you can kisses Jeff. A day later throughout the Split Place, Dina attempts to rating Amy so you’re able to declare she is actually faking getting ill. Amy tells Cheyenne and you will Garrett one to she spotted Jeff which have Mateo. It already realized the key and that’s determined that she ought not to get embroiled. Amy asks Cheyenne and you will Garrett as to the reasons it didn’t tell the lady the facts on Sandra. Amy thinks she will improve one thing if the she collects every group and you will attempts to protect Sandra’s thinking. Amy tries to transform every person’s bad views from the Sandra because of the sleeping. Cheyenne lies that Sandra is actually expecting exactly as Glenn enters the new space. Amy asks people to store it quiet but Glenn would like to plan a baby bath https://datingranking.net/pl/livejasmin-recenzja/. Mateo have discovered new pregnancy lay and you may asks Amy and you can Cheyenne how they are going to repair it. On Crack Space, Sandra arrives neat and of numerous troubling treasures is shown which Amy takes the newest blame.

Amy faces Mateo and you may learns the outcome – he has been dating Jeff the with each other and Sandra has started lying

“Integrity Honor”: During the packing dock, Jonah captures Amy grinding the fresh new items toward an affect nine Birth Truck. The guy discovers she’s utilizing the vehicle to aid her parents flow while offering to get. Jonah and you will Amy arrived at Amy’s parent’s family. Jonah is actually excited to inquire about uncomfortable questions relating to Amy however, she says the woman mothers is at the home if not she cannot enjoys put him. However, Connie and you will Ron try home and there’s loads of packing left becoming done. Ron has actually a bedroom filled with portraits he could be decorated away from celebrities. He tells Jonah he can capture one that he reluctantly does, following Ron wants $31 for this. Jonah suits Amy in her own rooms that’s adorned with several pictures out-of Scott Wolf. The guy notices he has much in keeping together with being to your the debate people and you can liking theatre. Amy believes the brand new loading can never have finished up until Jonah states she simply need to leave it so you can the woman moms and dads accomplish and wade. They climb from screen. Now from the birth truck, a weight keeps brought up out of Amy and she and you can Jonah try singing because they protect against to focus. They arrive right back in the store to see it becoming evacuated. Amy states the staff are designed for no matter what issue is and you can it drive off to has food and consume it on the vehicle and you can discuss its 90’s superstar crushes.