Juanita Perez Williams Wins Syracuse’s Democratic Primary

Juanita Perez Williams won the Democratic Party nomination Tuesday night, paving the way for her to possibly become the first Latina mayor of Syracuse.

With 52 percent of the votes, Perez Williams, an attorney and former associate dean at Syracuse University, soundly defeated Common Councilor Joe Nicoletti –34 percent and City Auditor Marty Masterpole—9 percent.

“We showed (that) the people want a mayor for everyone,” Perez Williams said in her victory speech at Cathy’s Corner Café on Avery Avenue. “Not for me, not for a title, but for the people of this city that are waiting for hope, waiting for someone that will hear them.”

