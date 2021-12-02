Keeping Your Car Safe on Rochester’s Streets

If you live in the city of Rochester, it’s important to keep your wits about you, not just to keep yourself safe but your car as well. Recently, there has been an increase in incidents where criminals are targeting neighborhood vehicles. To protect your investment, Rochesterlavoz brings you the following tips to keep your car safe on Rochester’s streets.

Don’t Leave Your Car Unlocked

Although car thieves are known to use force, they will first target unlocked vehicles. Besides making sure your car is locked, make sure that you don’t leave spare keys or firearms in your car as this will attract criminals. A car is a major investment for most people, costing thousands of dollars, and a few precautions can go a long way towards keeping your car safe in Rochester. Generally, car thieves are looking for valuable cars they can sell for a quick profit, so any car on Rochester’s streets is a potential target. For instance, a refrigerated truck costs more than $60,000 on average, which is a price tag that might motivate car thieves.

Always Be Aware of Your Surroundings

When driving in your car, it’s important to always be aware of your surroundings and the people around you. You should never assume that car thieves are after a specific type of car and not yours. For instance, some people believe that car thiefs may only be after classic cars, such as the 1964 Mark II, which only had 538 models built. However, the authorities haven’t picked up any trends regarding the types of vehicles that are targeted. So always stay alert and contact authorities if you notice anything suspicious.

Don’t Be Lured Away From Your Car Easily

Car thieves have a lot of tricks up their sleeves, and at Rochesterlavoz, we are here to help you decode their MO. In some instances, car thieves will deliberately bump into your car and then wait for you to exit. They will then approach your vehicle, steal it, and make their getaway. Sometimes, suspects will deliberately block your vehicle when you’re stopped at a traffic light and force you to give up your car.

Some suspects even go so far as to follow their victims home or to other secluded areas where they wait for them to leave their vehicles before pouncing. There have also been incidents where car thieves act friendly and approach you, asking for help. For instance, they might pretend to have a flat tire, and if you get out of their vehicle to help, you might find yourself getting robbed at gunpoint. If you notice anything suspicious while driving, don’t leave your vehicle and drive away to a safe area whenever possible.

What to Do When Held Under Duress

If you find yourself the victim of a car robbery, it’s important not to resist to avoid injuries or fatal incidents. For instance, you should always cooperate with the robbers during gunpoint theft. Instead, you should surrender the car, which can always be tracked and retrieved later. If the criminals are caught, they will likely be charged with a felony crime.

Typically, felony crimes involve armed robbery, burglary, murder, and/or attempted murder, arson, rape and/or sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, and battery. Authorities in Monroe County take these issues seriously and will hunt down and bring to book any perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Rochesterlavoz is encouraging residents to minimize car theft cases by applying these car safety tips. Rochester is a beautiful city, but don’t forget to keep your car’s safety top of mind as you cruise the streets.