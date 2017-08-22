KKK Leader Threatens Life Of Univision News Anchor In Filmed Interview

Christopher Barker, a Ku Klux Klan leader in North Carolina, threatened to burn a Univision news anchor during an interview aired Sunday, August 20. Barker had agreed to the interview late last month and had been informed that the woman to conduct the interview, Ilia Calderon, would be a Hispanic “woman of color,” according to The Washington Post.

However, while up to 83% of Americans deem a yard important, many white Americans have been infusing their own yards with a fair amount prejudice as of late. And Barker is amongst them, having been taken aback by Calderon’s arrival on his own property.

According to the Post, “He had expected someone like the rest of the predominantly Hispanic, lighter-skinned news crew.”

He informed Calderon, an American immigrant from Colombia, that she was the first black person to have stepped foot on Barker’s property.

The reason why certainly became clear during the interview.

The interview was planned months in advance by Univision. The meaning behind it was to show its viewers, in an up-close and personal discussion with one of the KKK’s “imperial wizards,” what the KKK thought of America’s non-white population.

The interview showed plenty. According to Business Insider, after Calderon watched Barker lead a KKK meeting complete with torches and a burning cross, Barker then proceeded to begin the interview by telling Calderon to “go back” to her country.

“Why don’t you go back?” Barker asked. “We have nothing here in America. Y’all keep flooding it … We’re going to chase you out of here.”

Staying calm, Calderon responded by asking, “Are you going to chase me out of here?”

After Barker replied that they would burn Calderon out of the United States, the reporter asked how he would do it.

Barker said, “Don’t matter. We killed six million Jews the last time. Eleven million [immigrants] is nothing.”

The Ku Klux Klan, founded in 1866, was constructed as a way for southerners to resist equality for black Americans after the Civil War. The group’s methods included violence and intimidation, according to History.com, and its primary goal was to reestablish white supremacy across the United States.

In the interview, Barker denied that the KKK was a hate group. Additionally, Barker denied that he and his wife were racist and that they condoned violence. Yet throughout the interview, Barker continued to refer to Calderon with the N-word and at one point referred to her as a “mongrel.”

The Barkers also praised the man accused of killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer in an interview with WBTV a few weeks later. James Fields, 20, allegedly murdered Heyer and injured 19 others after driving his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters during the white nationalist Charlottesville rally.

Referring to Heyer as a communist, Barker told WBTV, “When a couple of them die, it doesn’t bother us. They’re always attacking and messing with our rallies.”

Photo: Univision.

