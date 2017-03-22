Kodak Back in Business? What Could Be In the Future

The Eastman Kodak company has reported it’s first annual profit since coming out of a bad bankruptcy three years ago. Kodak has reported it gained around $16 million in net profits during the 2016 fiscal year.

Kodak was started by George Eastman, who invented and patented the idea of film being stored on a roll. Soon after, he managed to modify a camera for its use. In 1892, the company was officially founded in Rochester, New York to major success. Kodak would eventually go on to manufacture film that was used for the Apollo 11 space missions in 1969. However, by 2011, Kodak faced a financial crisis. Their stocks dropped over 80pc and by 2012, the company had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. It has yet to fully recover from this devastating blow. However, Kodak elected to not go under and strived to reach the glory that it once had all those years ago. Which leads us to today, where their first annual profit has come out of their hard work and dedication to a company that has lasted so long.

Does this mean Kodak is turning back into a force to be reckoned with? This isn’t exactly the case. Annual revenues were down 10% and, compared to how Kodak was before its devastating bankruptcy, it has a long way to go to climb back up to the top. Their workforce is around 30% smaller than it was before, though they do continue to provide employment for around 1,600 Rochester workers.

However, Kodak remains determined to keep it’s doors open. Currently, the owners of Eastman Business Park are looking to work on a $75 million overhaul project to convert their coal-powered plant to natural gas. While around 70% of manufacturers have compressed air systems throughout their buildings, the switch to natural gas could prove to be a much safer, inexpensive option in the end.

While Kodak continues to work with what they’ve got and improve, it’s somewhat difficult to tell what will happen to the company in the future. The owners seem to have a clear, set goal in mind and this annual profit certainly shows a good sign for their business. They are continuing to find new ways to improve and change their company, as evident in their switch from coal to natural gas. Only time will tell if it will end up paying off for the once gigantic company.