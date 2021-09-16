La música de guitarra clásica tiene un nuevo rostro: Rachel Ginebra

Por Marisol Galarza-Ruiz

Marisol.Galarza@Rochesterlavoz.com

(English version available.)

Cuando pensamos en la música de guitarra clásica, muy pocas veces nos vienen a la mente nombres de mujeres. De igual forma ha habido grandes intérpretes femeninas de la guitarra clásica a través de la historia.

Después de una breve búsqueda en el internet, encontré algunas guitarristas hispanas que han dejado su legado en este género musical. La mayoría son de nacionalidad española, como la contemporánea Mabel Millán y otras como Renata Tarragó Fábregas y América Martínez Serrano. En Latinoamérica surgen los nombres de María Luisa Anido (argentina) y Berta Rojas (paraguaya).

Actualmente Rachel Ginebra es uno de los nuevos rostros de la música de guitarra clásica. Rachel se encuentra en Rochester, NY estudiando su segundo año de doctorado en la Escuela de Música Eastman de la Universidad de Rochester. Rachel viene desde la ciudad de Miami, pero su historia comienza en Cuba.

A la edad de siete años Rachel comenzó a tomar clases privadas de piano en su ciudad natal Pinal del Río. A los diez años se presentó a la escuela Vocacional de Arte como pianista, no obstante, no pudo entrar a la escuela como pianista y decidió cambiar de instrumento y escogió la guitarra clásica.

Su dedicación a la música va acompañada de su fe cristiana. Fue la recomendación de su madre y el deseo de poder participar en los servicios religiosos de su iglesia lo que solidifica su entusiasmo hacia la música de guitarra clásica.

Al llegar a los Estados Unidos, luego de completar la escuela secundaria, siguió sus estudios en la Universidad de Miami, donde obtuvo sus grados de bachillerato y maestría en música de guitarra clásica bajo la instrucción del profesor Rafael Padrón.

Al presente se encuentra bajo la tutela del profesor Nicholas Goluses. Goluses es un guitarrista de música de guitarra clásica con una gran trayectoria internacional y recipiente de varios premios. En una reciente visita durante una de las lecciones de guitarra de Rachel, Goluses compartió que uno de sus discos fue grabado en Puerto Rico. Sus espectáculos como solista y acompañamiento de cámara y orquesta lo han llevado a viajar el mundo con su guitarra.

Goluses y Ginebra comparten una pasión por la música del compositor y músico alemán del periodo barroco Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750). Goluses ha interpretado y transcrito la música de Bach para guitarra clásica y para Ginebra es su fe la que la hace seguir su música.

Ginebra nos comenta: “Mi mayor motivación es poder predicar el evangelio de Cristo a través de la música. Una de las personas que me ha motivado es el compositor Bach que era cristiano también. Su música es para toda la vida, no se pone vieja nunca. Él, al final de todas sus composiciones, incluía una nota : “A Dios sea la gloria”.

Su mensaje para los jóvenes es uno de fe. “Que busquemos a nuestro dios desde la juventud antes que lleguen los días malos. Lo más importante es que mientras tengamos fuerza busquemos de él por que él no nos va a fallar. Qué se animen, qué trabajen fuertemente que dios va a abrir las puertas que sean necesarias.”

Rachel desea dedicarse por completo a la interpretación de la música de guitarra clásica y a realizar conciertos como solista o acompañante.

Si desean ver a Rachel pueden seguirla en su canal de YouTube y en su página de Instagram bajo el nombre de Rachel Ginebra. El 18 de septiembre de 2021, Rachel estará presentando su recital de música de guitarra clásica, donde incorporará otros géneros como el Jazz y terminará con un himno. Este concierto será el teatro Kilbourn Hall en la Escuela de Música Eastman, a las 8:00 pm. El concierto es gratis y está abierto al público.

The Classical Guitar Music Has a New Face: Rachel Ginebra

By: Marisol Galarza-Ruiz

Marisol.galarza@rochesterlavoz.com

When we think of classical guitar music, very few women’s names come to mind. However, there have been great female interpreters of classical guitar throughout history.

After a brief search on the internet, I found some Hispanic guitarists who have left their legacy in this music genre. Most of them are of Spanish nationality, like the contemporary Mabel Millán and others like Renata Tarragó Fabregas and América Martínez Serrano. In Latin America, the names of María Luisa Anido (Argentine) and Berta Rojas (Paraguayan) are also mentioned.

Rachel Ginebra is currently one of the new faces of classical guitar music. Rachel is currently in Rochester, NY studying for her second year of her doctorate at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester. Rachel comes from the city of Miami, but her story begins in Cuba.

At the age of seven Rachel began taking private piano lessons in her hometown of Pinal del Rio. When she was ten years old she auditioned for the Vocational School of Arts as a pianist, however, she was unable to enter the school as a pianist and decided to change instruments and chose the classical guitar.

Her dedication to music goes hand in hand with her Christian faith. It was her mother’s recommendation and the desire to be able to participate in church services that solidified her enthusiasm for classical guitar music.

In the United States, after completing high school, she continued her studies at the University of Miami, where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in classical guitar music under the instruction of Professor Rafael Padrón.

She is currently under the tutelage of Professor Nicholas Goluses. Goluses is a classical guitarist with a great international career and recipient of several awards. On a recent visit during one of Rachel’s guitar lessons, Goluses shared that one of his albums was recorded in Puerto Rico. His solo performances and chamber and orchestral accompaniment have led him to travel the world with his guitar.

Goluses and Ginebra share a passion for the music of the German composer and musician of the Baroque period Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750). Goluses has performed and transcribed Bach’s music for classical guitar and for Ginebra it is his faith that makes her follow his music.

Ginebra comments: “My greatest motivation is to be able to preach the gospel of Christ through music. One of the people who has motivated me is the composer Bach, who was also a Christian. His music is for life, it never gets old. He, at the end of all his compositions, included a note: “To God be the glory”.

Her message to young people is one of faith. “May we seek our god from youth before the bad days come. The most important thing is that while we have strength we seek him because he will not fail us. Be motivated and work hard because God will open the doors that are necessary”.

Rachel wishes to devote herself entirely to the performance of classical guitar music and to playing concerts as a soloist or accompanist.

If you want to see Rachel you can follow her on her YouTube channel and on her Instagram page under the name Rachel Ginebra. On September 18, 2021, Rachel will be performing her recital of classical guitar music, where she will incorporate other genres such as Jazz and Gospel. This concert will be at the Kilbourn Hall Theater at the Eastman School of Music at 8:00 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.