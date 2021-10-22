La obra Agua a Cucharadas, ganadora del premio Pulitzer, es una colaboración entre Brockport y Rochester Latino Theatre Company

Brockport, NY—Elliot, un veterano de la guerra de Irak, ha regresado a su hogar en Filadelfia con el deseo de reconectarse con sus amigos, su familia, un trabajo… con algo. La comunidad latina parece ser un lugar adecuado para descender suavemente, pero sus problemas con el trastorno de estrés postraumático y una reunión inesperada con una madre a la que no ha visto en años frustran sus planes. ¿Le servirá un viaje a Puerto Rico para aclarar la mente y guiarlo en su nuevo camino? Water by the Spoonful, de Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights) y co-producida (en inglés) por el Departamento de Estudios de Teatro y Música y Rochester Latino Theatre Company (RLTC) explora el comienzo de una nueva etapa en la vida de Elliot. La obra, una poética y profunda meditación sobre vidas al borde de la redención, se estrenó el viernes 8 de octubre de 2021 en el teatro principal del Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley Street, Brockport.

Las próximas funciones de Water by the Spoonful se llevarán a cabo los días 21, 22 y 23 de octubre a las 7:30 pm. Los boletos cuestan $ 17 / público general, $ 12 / personas mayores, exalumnos, profesores y personal, y $ 9 / estudiantes y están disponibles en fineartstix.brockport.edu, por teléfono en el (585) 395-2787 o en la taquilla del Tower Fine Arts Center en el 180 Holley Street, Brockport.

En la obra, Elliot debe seguir su propio camino, pero el camino que toman otros personajes de la obra los conduce a un lugar que alguna vez consideraron un “hogar”. La exalumna Stephanie Paredes ’04, quien dirige la obra, es cofundadora de RLTC. El papel de Elliot lo desempeña Will Ruiz ’08 quien, después de ser profesor de español en el distrito escolar de Irondequoit por varios años, trabaja como oficial de certificación en la Unidad de Educación Profesional de Brockport. Will, quien no pisaba el escenario desde que actuó para Mainstage en 2006, está “emocionado” de volver a actuar en Brockport después de haber colaborado con Pittsford Musicals, Webster Theatre Guild y Blackfriar’s Theatre.

Paredes está “apasionada” por la obra, en la que apareció como Haikumom durante dos lecturas con el RLTC. Llevar esa pasión a Brockport y a un departamento de teatro que ella admite “me dio vida” cuando era estudiante, también la hace sentirse “emocionada”, “nerviosa y humilde”. Su deseo es hacer justicia al espectáculo y “exhibir la rica diversidad que puede existir en el teatro con un elenco multicultural”. Siente que la oportunidad de regresar al departamento es una gran responsabilidad. Stephanie afirma que fue el tutelaje de las profesoras Maria Scipione y Ruth Childs y los directores Louis Moreno y Colman Domingo (nominado al premio Tony®) –quienes la guiaron como actriz en las obras Maggie Magalita y Once on this Island durante su último año como estudiante de Brockport– lo que la ayudó a descubrir la rica diversidad que existe en el teatro y la inspiró a “asegurarse de que la diversidad y la inclusión estén integradas en el tejido de las artes teatrales”.

La pasión de Paredes por la obra “proviene de ser un ser humano, una mujer y una madre”. Junto a la adicción que se entromete en la vida de varios personajes surgen para la directora los temas del enjuiciamiento y la compasión y nos obligan a hacernos la pregunta “¿es demasiado tarde para obtener redención y pedir perdón?

Brockport Production of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Water by the Spoonful is a Collaboration with Rochester Latino Theatre Company

Brockport, NY— Elliot, a veteran of the war in Iraq, has returned home to Philadelphia wanting to connect: to friends, to family, to a job… to something. His Latinx community seems like a soft place to land, but issues with PTSD and an unplanned reunion with his estranged mother thwart his plans. Will a trip to Puerto Rico clear his head and set him on a new path? The ways in which he achieves new beginnings are explored in Quiara Alegría Hudes’ (In the Heights) Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful, which is being produced (in English) as a collaboration between the Department of Theatre and Music Studies and the Rochester Latino Theatre Company (RLTC). The play, a heartfelt and poetic meditation on lives on the brink of redemption, opened on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Tower Fine Arts Center Mainstage Theatre, 180 Holley Street, Brockport.

Next performances of Water by the Spoonful will take place on October 21, 22, and 23, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $17/General, $12/Seniors, Alumni, Faculty and Staff, and $9/Students. They are available at fineartstix.brockport.edu, by phone at (585) 395-2787, or at the Tower Fine Arts Center Box Office, 180 Holley Street, Brockport.

In the play, Elliot needs to follow his own path, but the paths for some of those involved in the production led to a place once considered “home.” Alumna Stephanie Paredes ’04, who is directing the production, is a co-founder of the RLTC. Taking on the role of Elliot is Will Ruiz ’08 who, after spending several years as a Spanish teacher in the Irondequoit school district, is now a certification officer in the College’s Professional Education unit. Having last appeared in a Mainstage production in 2006, he is “excited” to tread the boards at Brockport again after appearances with Pittsford Musicals, Webster Theatre Guild, and Blackfriars Theatre.

Paredes is “passionate” about the play, in which she appeared as “Haikumom” during two readings with the RLTC. Bringing that passion to Brockport, and to a theatre department which she admits “gave me life” when she was a student, has her also feeling “excited” as well as “nervous, and humbled.” Her desire is to do the show justice, and to “exhibit the rich diversity that can exist in theatre with a multicultural cast.” This opportunity to return to the department gives her a sense of responsibility. It was mentoring from faculty members Maria Scipione and Ruth Childs, along with directors Louis Moreno and future Tony Award® nominee Colman Domingo—who guided her through the Brockport productions of Maggie Magalita and Once on this Island during her senior year—that helped her uncover the rich diversity that exists in theatre and inspired her to “ensure that diversity and inclusion is embedded into the fabric of theatre arts.”

About the play itself, Paredes’ passion “stems from being a human, a woman, and a mom.” With addiction weaving its way through various characters’ lives, the themes of judgment and compassion intertwine for the director, and begged the question “is it ever too late to seek redemption and ask for forgiveness?

PLEASE NOTE: SUNY Brockport’s up-to-date COVID-19 prevention guidelines can be found at our ticketing website, the Fine Arts Series Facebook<https://www.facebook.com/Fine-Arts-Series-at-SUNY-Brockport-93222153543> page, and at brockport.edu/coronavirus<http://www.brockport.edu/coronavirus>. Compliance with campus protocols is required in order to attend any of our performances or events.

