“Largest ballistic missile attack against Americans ever!”

When Iranian missiles were used by Iranian-sponsored militias in Iraq to attack a U.S. military base in 2020 and initial reports were that a handful of American soldiers were slightly injured and no one was killed, United States Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump told us that only minor “headaches” were suffered by a handful of soldiers.

This, from a President who told the world he knew “more about ISIS terrorists than his generals.” This from a man who never served in the U.S. military at any level yet tells people he knows more about the military than real soldiers because he went to a K-12 school that was, in fact, a military school run by a retired Army colonel for sometime delinquents like Trump who were invited to leave public schools.

Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump lied to us.

From various sources including “60 Minute’s” we now know that a hundred soldiers (10% of those present) were injured, some seriously, by the bombardment. Fortunately, only a civilian contractor died; no soldier has yet died but many of the hundred suffered extensive head and brain trauma.

As my three Marine Corps Boot Camp Drill Instructors would have said 61 years ago, “attack those Iranian whores and mow them down like wheat in a hailstorm.” These men knew from their experiences, one in WWII and the other two in Korea at the Chosin Reservoir; they knew that no one could be permitted to attack U.S. forces and get away with it.

I agree.

Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump not only lied to us about the attack, he compounded his “Lie” by not answering the attack with even a minimal show of strength and resolve. In not responding, Commander -in-Chief Donald J. Trump became the first President in American history to not respond to American forces being issile- attacked in force by an enemy.

He is the first.

We must keep in mind that Trump claims American military from generals on down are “losers.”

Today, however, former “Commander-in-Chief” Trump has stepped out to attack and challenge Congresswoman Lynn Cheney (R-WY); he calls her “warmonger” and attacks her because she voted to impeach him when he was charged with provoking the attack by his supporters on Congress on January 6.

He adds attacks on her because she clearly states his “Big Lie” is a lie about his reelection being torpedoed by a gigantic “rigging.”

As it happens, Lynn Cheney is the highest ranking Republican woman in the House of Representatives. That, apparently, is the key to attacks on her by Trump. Trump lost millions of suburban Republican women in his loss to Joe Biden. Because they swamped Trump, he has become or perhaps he has always been, a misogynist.

Trying to bully Lynn Cheney, however, is a losing proposition. As Frank Sinatra would probably say, Lynn Cheney is one “tough broad.” Certainly, she’s tougher than Trump. He may be successful in having her dumped from GOP leadership by his sycophants in the House of Representatives, but if he does, she’ll run for President in the 2024 primaries and she will scald poor little Donald by humiliating him, by showing him to be a bully who cannot handle one “tough broad.”

My guess is, he might beat her in votes but only after he has lost his manhood to her deep-seated attacks that will turn-off even more women from voting for him than did in 2020 when he was wiped out in a landslide 306 electoral vote catastrophe that retired the twice-impeached Trump. Women dumped him.

Lynn Cheney might never become President but when she is done with Trump, he will disappear for good suffering a political death by a thousand cuts.

“¡El mayor ataque con misiles balísticos contra estadounidenses de la historia!”

Por Raoul Lowery Contreras

Cuando las milicias patrocinadas por Irán en Irak utilizaron misiles iraníes para atacar una base militar de Estados Unidos en 2020 y los informes iniciales fueron que un puñado de soldados estadounidenses resultaron levemente heridos y nadie murió, el comandante en jefe de Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump, nos dijo que sólo un puñado de soldados sufrieron “dolores de cabeza” menores.

Esto, de un presidente que dijo al mundo que sabía “más sobre los terroristas del ISIS que sus generales”. Esto de un hombre que nunca sirvió en las fuerzas armadas de Estados Unidos en ningún nivel y que, sin embargo, le dice a la gente que sabe más sobre las fuerzas armadas que los verdaderos soldados porque fue a una escuela K-12 que era, de hecho, una escuela militar dirigida por un coronel retirado del ejército para algunos delincuentes como Trump que fueron invitados a dejar las escuelas públicas.

El comandante en jefe Donald J. Trump nos mintió.

Por diversas fuentes, entre ellas “60 Minute’s”, sabemos ahora que un centenar de soldados (el 10% de los presentes) resultaron heridos, algunos de gravedad, por el bombardeo. Afortunadamente, sólo murió un contratista civil; ningún soldado ha muerto todavía, pero muchos de los cientos sufrieron extensos traumatismos craneales y cerebrales.

Como habrían dicho mis tres instructores de instrucción del Cuerpo de Marines en el campamento de entrenamiento hace 61 años, “ataquen a esas putas iraníes y acábenlas como el trigo en una tormenta de granizo”. Estos hombres lo sabían por sus experiencias, uno en la Segunda Guerra Mundial y los otros dos en Corea en el embalse de Chosin; sabían que no se podía permitir que nadie atacara a las fuerzas estadounidenses y se saliera con la suya.

Estoy de acuerdo.

El Comandante en Jefe Donald J. Trump no sólo nos mintió sobre el ataque, sino que agravó su “Mentira” al no responder al ataque con una mínima muestra de fuerza y resolución. Al no responder, el Comandante en Jefe Donald J. Trump se convirtió en el primer Presidente en la historia de los Estados Unidos en no responder a las fuerzas estadounidenses que son atacadas con fuerza por un enemigo.

Es el primero.

Hay que tener en cuenta que Trump afirma que los militares estadounidenses, desde los generales hacia abajo, son “perdedores”.

Hoy, sin embargo, el ex “Comandante en Jefe” Trump ha salido a atacar y desafiar a la congresista Lynn Cheney (R-WY); la llama “belicista” y la ataca porque votó a favor de su destitución cuando fue acusado de provocar el ataque de sus partidarios al Congreso el 6 de enero.

Añade ataques contra ella porque afirma claramente que su “Gran Mentira” es una mentira sobre su reelección estropeada por una gigantesca “trampa”.

Resulta que Lynn Cheney es la mujer republicana de mayor rango en la Cámara de Representantes. Esa, aparentemente, es la clave de los ataques contra ella por parte de Trump. Trump perdió a millones de mujeres republicanas de los suburbios en su derrota ante Joe Biden. Debido a que ellas inundaron a Trump, éste se ha convertido, o quizás siempre lo ha sido, en un misógino.

Sin embargo, intentar intimidar a Lynn Cheney es una propuesta perdida. Como probablemente diría Frank Sinatra, Lynn Cheney es una “tía dura”. Ciertamente, es más dura que Trump. Puede que él tenga éxito en conseguir que sus aduladores en la Cámara de Representantes la echen del liderazgo del Partido Republicano, pero si lo hace, ella se presentará como candidata a la presidencia en las primarias de 2024 y escarmentará al pobrecito Donald humillándolo, mostrándole que es un matón que no puede manejar a una “tía dura”.

Mi conjetura es que podría ganarle en votos, pero solo después de haber perdido su hombría por sus ataques profundos que harán que no voten aún más mujeres por él que en 2020, cuando fue aniquilado en una catástrofe de 306 votos electorales que retiró al dos veces impugnado Trump. Las mujeres lo abandonaron.

Puede que Lynn Cheney nunca llegue a ser presidenta, pero cuando acabe con Trump, éste desaparecerá definitivamente sufriendo una muerte política por mil cortes.

