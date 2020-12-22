Las Navidades y COVID, ¿cómo se van a celebrar las fiestas navideñas?

Por Marisol Galarza-Ruiz

(English version available.)

Este año, a diferencia de años anteriores, no van a haber grandes reuniones de familiares y amigos con mucha comida, música y baile. Puede que queden cancelados los viajes a los países de orígenes u a otros estados para celebrar. No se escuchan en vivo las tan tradicionales parrandas y villancicos en las Iglesias, ni en otros eventos que en otros años estaban disponibles. Pero con o sin COVID las navidades siguen adelante.

Marcos A. Santiago, un reconocido músico puertorriqueño residente en Rochester, comenta: “Antes de COVID, era muy diferente por supuesto. Se hacían Parrandas Navideñas entre amistades y familia. Las fiestas de las iglesias locales y a veces no locales nos contrataban para su segmento de música típica Navideña. Los centros de oro también contaban con nuestros servicios para llevar una poca de alegría a nuestra gente mayor que tanto gozaban al vernos vestidos de Jibaritos con nuestras Pavas, camisa blanca y cinturón rojo y el Cuatro Puertorriqueño sonando”.

La brecha tecnológica entre familiares y amigos de mayor edad se hace evidente. Muchos no tienen las habilidades y los aparatos electrónicos para realizar actividades virtuales o para verlas.

“Ahora es muy diferente. No hemos tomado ningún contrato para tocar esta Navidad. Tenemos que cuidar de nuestros miembros del grupo. El ser de una generación mas mayor, no hemos podido aprovechar la tecnología de Parrandas virtuales que se le hace tan fácil a muchos. Esperamos que el año que viene sea mejor y podamos regresar a lo que nos gusta. En vivo, con el público, tocando de nuevo” Santiago añade.

Las fiestas navideñas en este tiempo del COVID-19 se continuarán celebrando con reuniones familiares, pero de forma diferente: algunas serán con menos personas, otras serán a través de video llamadas o llamadas telefónicas o una mezcla de ambas.

Unos están tomando estrictas medidas de seguridad para poder compartir con un pequeño círculo de familiares o amigos. Para Stephanie Paredes que comparte tradiciones con sus familiares de la República Dominicana y de los Estados Unidos nos dice: “Antes de COVID, por supuesto, toda la familia iba a la casa de Mami para la Noche Buena. Comemos hasta que no podamos comer más y bailamos y nos reímos. Nos quedamos despiertos hasta tarde y para abrir los regalos. La casa de Mami es siempre el lugar para estar y celebrar. Después de COVID, todos estamos básicamente en cuarentena para que cuando llegue Noche Buena podamos estar juntos. Estar juntos en familia es importante, así que mientras todos están “haciendo zoom” eso no es fácil para las familias con ancianos.”

Paredes comparte cómo es compartir tradiciones en diferentes culturas, “Normalmente mantengo la Noche Buena como parte de estar con la familia inmediata y el día de Navidad para quedarme en casa con mis hijos y mi pareja. Nos ayuda a estar con nuestras familias y a equilibrar nuestras culturas y tiempo. Así que estaré con mis padres y hermanos en la Noche Buena y mi pareja estará con la suya y el día de Navidad estaremos sólo nosotros y nuestros hijos. COVID es real. Le puede pasar a cualquiera. Queremos mantener a todos a salvo, así que tenemos que tomar precauciones para estar juntos.”

Algunos han optado por organizar eventos virtuales que van desde rosarios, reuniones, juegos y eventos musicales para continuar con las tradiciones. María Mercedes Nicolay, original de Ecuador, nos comenta cómo ella y su familia celebran las navidades y como se han adaptado. “En Ecuador, a partir del 16 de diciembre se reza una novena. Nos reunimos en familia, rezamos, nos tomamos un chocolate caliente con pancito de yuca, hacemos juegos pirotécnicos afuera y disfrutamos en familia. Esa es la manera que nos preparamos para la navidad. Este año rezamos en familia con mis papis por WhatsApp o por ZOOM. Las niñas cantan parte de la novena y hacemos oraciones.”

Varias celebraciones populares han quedado suspendidas al público y solo serán televisadas para continuar con la costumbre. María Eugenia Muñoz es una de estas personas que no visitará su querida España este año. “Allá el día de Navidad, Nochevieja y el Día de Reyes la mayoría de las familias se juntan para comer y pasar un rato agradable. O así se hacía antes del COVID. Una de las tradiciones es comer turrón, polvorones, mantecados, figuritas de mazapán y/o chocolates. En Nochevieja, el 31 de diciembre, se celebra el último día del año. A las 00.00 horas, todo el mundo está atento a la televisión para las campanadas. Antes del COVID muchos solíamos ir de ‘cotillón’, que es una especie de fiesta con baile, regularmente en salones de fiestas, discotecas, o en casa”.

“Ya te puedes imaginar la diferencia en cuanto a las celebraciones navideñas se refiere este año con el COVID con todos en casa y aislados. El espíritu y el sentido de la Navidad seguirá siendo el mismo en mi corazón.”

Pero algo si nos queda claro, el espíritu de la navidad sigue vivo en los corazones de quienes creen y la celebran. En La Voz queremos saber de ustedes y sentirnos más cerca y por esa razón les pedimos que compartan con nosotros en nuestro sitio web o en Facebook, ¿cómo va a celebrar usted las fiestas este año?

La familia de La Voz y Minority Reporter Media les agradecen su auspicio y les deseamos que tengan unas buenas y seguras fiestas navideñas y que el nuevo año les traiga mucha salud, dicha y prosperidad.

Christmas and COVID, how will the holidays be celebrated?

By Marisol Galarza-Ruiz

This year, unlike previous years, there will not be large gatherings of family and friends with lots of food, music and dancing. Trips to the countries of origin or to other states to celebrate may be cancelled. You do not hear the traditional live parrandas and carols in the churches, nor in other events that were available in other years. But with or without COVID, Christmas goes on.

Marcos A. Santiago, a well-known Puerto Rican musician living in Rochester, comments: “Before COVID, it was very different of course. We used to have Christmas parties among friends and family. Local and sometimes non-local church would hire us for their typical Christmas music segment. The Centro de Oro also had hired our services to bring a little joy to our elderly people, who enjoyed seeing us dressed in Jibaritos outfit with our Pavas, white shirt and red belt and the Puerto Rican Cuatro playing.

The technological gap between family and older friends is evident. Many do not have the skills and electronics to perform or view virtual activities.

“It’s very different now. We haven’t taken out any contracts to play this Christmas. We have to take care of our group members. Being from an older generation, we haven’t been able to take advantage of the virtual technology that is so easy for many. We hope that next year will be better and we can return to what we like. Live, with the audience, playing again” Santiago adds.

The Christmas holidays at this time of the COVID-19 will continue to be celebrated with family gatherings, but in a different way: some will be with fewer people, others will be through video or phone calls or a mix of both.

Some are taking strict security measures in order to share with a small circle of family or friends. For Stephanie Paredes, who shares traditions with her relatives in the Dominican Republic and the United States shares, ” Before COVID of course all the familia would go to Mami house for Nochebuena. Eat until we couldn’t eat no more and dance and laugh. Stay up until late and open gifts the night before. Mami’s house is always the place to be and celebrate.

After COVID, we are all basically in quarantine so that when Christmas Eve comes, we can be together. Being together as a family is important, so while everyone is ‘zooming in’ that is not easy for families with elderly people.”

Paredes expressed what it’s like to share traditions in different cultures, “I usually keep Christmas Eve as part of being with my immediate family and Christmas Day to stay home with my children and my partner. It helps us to be with our families and to balance our cultures and time. COVID is real. It can happen to anyone. We want to keep everyone safe, so we have to take precautions to be together.”

Some have chosen to organize virtual events ranging from rosaries, meetings, games and musical events to continue the traditions. Maria Mercedes Nicolay, originally from Ecuador, tells us how she and her family celebrate Christmas and how they have adapted. “In Ecuador, starting December 16th, we pray a novena. We meet as a family, we pray, we drink hot chocolate with yuga bread, we do fireworks outside and we enjoy as a family. That’s the way we prepare for Christmas. This year we pray as a family with my parents on WhatsApp or ZOOM. The girls sing part of the novena and we do prayers.

Several popular celebrations have been suspended to the public and will only be televised to continue the custom. María Eugenia Muñoz is one of these people who will not visit her beloved Spain this year. “There on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings Day most families get together to eat and have a good time. Or so it was before the COVID. One of the traditions is to eat turrón, polvorones, mantecados, marzipan figurines and/or chocolates. On New Year’s Eve, December 31st, it is celebrated on the last day of the year. At 00.00 hours, everyone is attentive to the television for the bells. Before the COVID, many of us used to go to ‘cotillón‘, which is a kind of party with dancing, regularly in nightclubs, discos, or at home”.

“You can already imagine the difference in terms of Christmas celebrations this year with the COVID with everyone at home and isolated. The spirit and meaning of Christmas will remain the same in my heart.

But one thing is clear, the Christmas spirit is still alive in the hearts of those who believe and celebrate it. At La Voz we want to know about you and feel closer to you and for that reason we ask you to share with us on our website or on Facebook, how are you going to celebrate the holidays this year?

La Voz and Minority Reporter family thank you for your patronage and wish you a safe and joyful holiday season and a healthy, happy and prosperous new year.