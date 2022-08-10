Latimer Funeral Home Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary Through Community Healing & Wellness

By Staff

Rochester’s longest established African-American business since 1922 wants to celebrate their centennial anniversary by hosting a Healing and Wellness Fair for the community.

The Community Healing and Wellness Fair will take place on August 13, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We sincerely thank Rochester for supporting Latimer Funeral Home for 100 years,” Monique L. Latimer, Funeral Director/Owner/CEO said.

The fair will take place at the Latimer Funeral Home, located at 983 South Plymouth Avenue in the city of Rochester.

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. wants to empower the community and express their

gratitude with a FREE Centennial Community Healing & Wellness Fair.

Fair attendees will be able to enjoy multiple screenings, live music, refreshments, “champagne” toast and raffles and greet Public Officials and Community Leaders.

“We are looking forward to an amazing event! Come stop by and listen to some live music and enjoy some healthy refreshments,” according to www.facebook.com/melatimerandson.

Masks are required for attendance.

For more information can be found at https://melatimerfuneralhome.com.