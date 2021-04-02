Latina Actress Melissa Navia Joins New ‘Star Trek’ Streaming Series

Melissa Navia will co-star in the new Paramount+ sci-fi series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Production of the series is underway in Toronto, Canada.

The budding Colombian-American actress’ recent television credits include a recurring role on AMC’s series “Dietland” as a vigilante on a retribution mission for crimes against women, and a guest role in Showtime’s “Billions,” playing an astronaut bound for a life on Mars.

Navia also had a recurring role in the TV series “Common Charges.”

Navia made her Off-Broadway debut in March 2020 in the play “Bundle of Sticks” at INTAR Theatre. Her role in the drama sci-fi movie “The Paragon Cortex” won her the award for best actress at the Wild Rose Independent Film Festival in 2013.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The series will feature Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, all appeared in season two of “Star Trek: Discovery.” ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is in production. (Facebook)

The new series will follow Captain Pike, Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Other series regulars will include Babs Olusanmokun (“Black Mirror,”“Dune”), Christina Chong (“Tom and Jerry,” “Black Mirror”), Celia Rose Gooding (“Jagged Little Pill”) and Jess Bush (“Skinford,”“Les Norton”).

Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere from a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes it.

Latina Actress Joins Star Trek Universe first appeared on LatinHeat Entertainment.

