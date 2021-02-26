Latino Elders Benefit from Uniting and Healing Through Hope Event

By Tracie Issac

During this era of COVID, food insecurities and blankets topped the list of calls for help from shelters and organizations requesting assistance to service a continually mounting increase of local residents. Many locals who find themselves with reduced income or employment seek resources to supplement their food supplies.

Additionally, social service agencies and outreach organizations find their financial and food donations diminishing while shelter intake and food pantry requests are overwhelmingly increasing. Even law enforcement and first responders find that supplies like blankets have decreased in their inventories.

In response to these issues, local clergy, concerned citizens, non-profit organization members, City Council representatives, several law enforcement agencies including the sheriff’s office and RPD and community leaders volunteered to answer the calls for help and organized a new entity with a title that also states its’ purpose, “Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County.”

Unity and community service was the motivation that inspired Clay Harris, Founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County to respond to top line issues in the city of Rochester and Monroe County.

“God gave me the vision for this organization and He wanted his light to be seen by his people… The organization is church centered with over 50 churches throughout the city and county. I believe that to have the churches at the center of our mission helps to reach people in various communities in and outside of the church,” stated Clay Harris.

To address the senior population, a specific focus by Uniting and Healing Through Hope connected organizations like LifeSpan and Ibero American Action League’s Elder Services to distribute blankets directly to their senior clients. These sources are able to promptly connect and deliver the blankets to ensure that our senior community is covered during the cold season.

Raquel Serrano Perea, Director Elder Services for the Ibero-American Action League, Inc. commented, “Our Latino seniors also had the opportunity to benefit from this event. These blankets were distributed to the participants of the Centro de Oro during one of our weekly activities.”

Sheriff Todd Baxter of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared a recent experience that underlines the need for blankets in patrol cars. Recently Sheriff Baxter responded to a location on route 390 where a motor vehicle accident occurred during a snow storm and a pregnant woman went into labor. At the time traffic was backed up and at a stand-still with no way to get an emergency vehicle or ambulance through to the site. Baxter stated, “In an emergency situation where a patrol car is the first on the scene, I find this woman in labor and all I wanted was a blanket to cover and warm her. This was surely a time when I wish I had a blanket. Our goal is to help provide blankets for patrol cars which would go a long way in showing our concern and that we care.”

Steve Brew, Majority Leader for Monroe County Legislature and a member shared, “Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County sprang into action with our first initiative which took place during Thanksgiving with a very successful community food drive to feed over 800 families.”

On the heels of the food drive, the organization was able to respond to an additional need for blankets for first responders based on the Daniel Prude incident, where a simple blanket could have gone a long way to assist in the situation to cover Prude.

During the Christmas and New Year period PSA’s and news releases were dispatched to announce the “Holiday Blanket Drive” where monetary and new blanket donations would support the next initiative to respond to the immediate need of blankets to a growing list of churches, shelters, first responder agencies and homeless outreach organizations throughout the city and Monroe County.

Healing Through Hope of Monroe County set up a central fulfillment site at RIT’s Conference Center in Henrietta on January 15 and 16, to coordinate and distribute a quantity of 1,500 blankets donated at collection sites. An additional collection and distribution took place January 28th and 29 at the Montgomery Center in partnership with Montgomery’s new resident organization S.W.A.N.

The blanket collection was aided by Rochester’s suburban police agencies, RPD and the sheriff’s department who set up collection points at their offices and in downtown areas. Law enforcement functioned as the delivery mechanism to the organizations and individuals who signed up in advance for blankets.

Harris was overjoyed while assessing the culmination of 1,500 blanket arrivals at the RIT Conference Center and over 1,700 blankets received at Montgomery Center. Volunteers at each fulfillment location worked swiftly in unity to fulfill the delivery requests.

“Most of the blanket inventory was distributed to churches within the city who signed up to receive blankets for use in their outreach and emergency inventories. To reach the homeless, Uniting and Healing Through Hope partnered with other organizations who identify locations where the homeless convene and will hand deliver an initial 400 blankets to that population,” said Harris.

A vision turned into a united reality for the agencies and partnerships of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. Requests for assistance of food or blankets can still be submitted. For more information call (585)789-1495 or visit the website at www.unitedthroughhope.com.

Envejecientes latinos se benefician del evento de Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza

Durante esta época de COVID, la falta de alimentos y las mantas encabezan la lista de peticiones de ayuda de los refugios y organizaciones que solicitan asistencia para atender un aumento continuo de residentes locales. Muchos residentes que se encuentran con ingresos o empleos reducidos buscan recursos para complementar sus suministros de alimentos.

Además, las agencias de servicios sociales y las organizaciones de ayuda encuentran que sus donaciones financieras y de alimentos disminuyen mientras que las solicitudes de refugios y despensas de alimentos aumentan de forma abrumadora. Incluso las fuerzas del orden y el personal de respuestas a emergencias descubren que los suministros, como las mantas, han disminuido en sus inventarios.

En respuesta a estos problemas, el clero local, los ciudadanos preocupados, los miembros de las organizaciones sin fines de lucro, los representantes del Ayuntamiento, varias agencias de la ley, incluyendo la oficina del sheriff y el Departamento de Policía de Rochester , y los líderes de la comunidad se ofrecieron para responder a las llamadas de ayuda y organizaron una nueva entidad con un título que también establece su propósito, “Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza condado de Monroe (conocido en inglés como Uniting and Healing Through Hope ).

“Dios me dio la visión de esta organización y quiso que su luz fuera vista por su pueblo… La organización está centrada en la iglesia con más de 50 iglesias en toda la ciudad y el condado. Creo que tener a las iglesias en el centro de nuestra misión ayuda a alcanzar a la gente en varias comunidades dentro y fuera de la iglesia”, declaró Clay Harris.

Para atender a la población de personas mayores, Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza se ha centrado en conectar con organizaciones como LifeSpan y con la Liga de Acción Iberoamericana (IBERO) para distribuir mantas directamente a sus clientes de la tercera edad. Estas fuentes son capaces de conectar y entregar rápidamente las mantas para asegurar que nuestra comunidad de ancianos esté cubierta durante la temporada de frío.

Raquel Serrano Perea, Directora de Servicios a los envejecientes de la Liga de Acción Ibero Americana, Inc. comentó: “Nuestros envejecientes latinos también tuvieron la oportunidad de beneficiarse de este evento. Estas frisas se distribuyeron a los participantes del Centro de Oro, durante una de nuestras actividades semanales.”

El Sheriff Todd Baxter de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Monroe compartió una experiencia reciente que resalta la necesidad de tener mantas en los coches patrulla. Recientemente el Sheriff Baxter respondió a un lugar en la ruta 390 donde se produjo un accidente de vehículo de motor durante una tormenta de nieve y una mujer embarazada entró en trabajo de parto. En ese momento, el tráfico estaba atascado y paralizado sin que pudiera llegar al lugar un vehículo de emergencia o una ambulancia. Baxter declaró: “En una situación de emergencia en la que un coche patrulla es el primero en llegar al lugar, me encuentro a esta mujer de parto y lo único que quería era una manta para cubrirla y calentarla. Seguramente fue un momento en el que deseé tener una manta. Nuestro objetivo es ayudar a proporcionar mantas a los coches patrulla, lo que contribuiría en gran medida a mostrar nuestra preocupación y que nos importa.”

Steve Brew, líder de la mayoría de la legislatura del condado de Monroe y un miembro compartió, “Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza del condado de Monroe entró en acción con nuestra primera iniciativa que tuvo lugar, con mucho éxito, durante el Día de Acción de Gracias con una unidad de alimentos para alimentar a más de 800 familias de la comunidad”.

Después de la colecta de alimentos, la organización fue capaz de responder a una necesidad adicional de mantas para el personal de primeros auxilios sobre la base del incidente de Daniel Prude, donde una simple manta pudo haber ayudado mucho en la situación para cubrir a Prude.

Durante el período de Navidad y Año Nuevo se enviaron anuncios de servicio público y comunicados de prensa para anunciar la “Campaña de mantas navideñas”, en la que las donaciones monetarias y de mantas nuevas apoyarían la siguiente iniciativa para responder a la necesidad inmediata de mantas a una lista creciente de iglesias, refugios, organismos de primera respuesta y organizaciones de ayuda a los sin techo en toda la ciudad y el condado de Monroe.

Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza estableció un sitio central de cumplimiento en el Centro de Conferencias de RIT en Henrietta el 15 y 16 de enero, para coordinar y distribuir una cantidad de 1.500 mantas donadas en los sitios de recolección. El 28 y 29 de enero se llevó a cabo una recogida y distribución adicional en el Centro de Montgomery en colaboración con la nueva organización residente de Montgomery, S.W.A.N.

La recogida de mantas contó con la ayuda de las agencias de policía de los suburbios de Rochester, el Departamento de Policía de Rochester (RPD) y el Departamento del Sheriff, que establecieron puntos de recogida en sus oficinas y en las zonas del centro de la ciudad. Las fuerzas del orden funcionaron como mecanismo de entrega a las organizaciones y personas que se inscribieron por adelantado para recibir mantas.

Harris se mostró muy satisfecho al evaluar la culminación de la llegada de 1.500 mantas al Centro de Conferencias del RIT y de más de 1.700 mantas recibidas en el Centro de Montgomery. Los voluntarios de cada lugar de entrega trabajaron rápidamente en unidad para cumplir con las solicitudes de entrega.

“La mayor parte del inventario de mantas se distribuyó a las iglesias de la ciudad que se inscribieron para recibir mantas para utilizarlas en sus inventarios de ayuda y emergencia. Para llegar a las personas sin hogar, Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza se asoció con otras organizaciones que identifican los lugares donde se reúnen las personas sin hogar y entregarán unas 400 mantas iniciales a esa población”, dijo Harris.

Una visión convertida en una realidad unida para las agencias y asociaciones de Uniendo y Sanando a través de la Esperanza condado de Monroe. Todavía se pueden presentar solicitudes de ayuda de alimentos o mantas. Para más información llame al (585)789-1495 o visite el sitio web en www.unitedthroughhope.com.