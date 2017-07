Rochester Public Market Celebrates Latino Night

By Edy Toribio Rosenfeld –

Spanish Version Follows/Versión en español adjunta –

As the sun went down and the moon and stars came up, people came together at the Rochester public market to celebrate Latino night 2017. The event was sponsored by PR Festival, City of Rochester and Poder 97.1. It was awesome to be outdoors listening to the hot bachata, merengue and salsa music performed by local musicians like Afrikando with Karen Monserrate and Sonidos Unidos with Julio Pabon. Dance instructor Frances Hare and her Rueda group performed and gave the event a contagious energy where people could not stop dancing, laughing and enjoying the company of friends and family. This cultural event not only offered good music, but vendors as well serving Latino foods. Rochester City Council candidate, Shawn Dunwoody was in attendance and spoke of how much he really enjoys seeing Rochester’s diverse community of residents enjoying events like this.