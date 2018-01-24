Latino Republicans Still ‘Hopeful’ One Year Into Trump’s Presidency

“Hopeful, cautious, and determined” are three choice words used by NBC News to describe Latino Republicans who still support Trump one year into his presidency.

Despite the fact that more than half of Americans now disapprove of Trump, Latino Republicans are using “different approaches” to cope with his presidency.

Exit polls during the election revealed that Trump’s major support came from white voters without a college education while Latino voters supported him at much lower percentage: 29%. Experts continue to dispute these numbers, claiming that Latino support for Trump was closer to 20%.

Part of Trump’s loss of support could stem from the way he interacts with the country and rest of the world behind his social media accounts, most notably, his Twitter account. About 93% of recruiters look at a candidate’s social media profile, and a job as big as the President’s should certainly come with a squeaky clean social media record.

Esther Valdes, an elected official with the Coronado School District in California, says she’s identified as a Republican since she was eight. She migrated from Mexico to the U.S. when she was four and sees her political values as an extension of her cultural values.

“I am Christian, pro-life, and I believe Republican values mirror the values of my culture. We are aspirational and entrepreneurial people…Donald Trump is groundbreaking, unprecedented, because he wants to promote the national interest,” Valdes said.

Valdes also feels as though Trump has “exceeded expectations” as far as pushing a pro-life agenda, referring to Trump’s reinstatement of the Mexico City policy, a government policy that started with President Ronald Reagan. The policy mandates that foreign non-governmental agencies promise not to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” using non-U.S. funds as a condition for receiving U.S. global family planning assistance, says the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Furthermore, despite the fact that Trump was recently accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a porn actress and paying her $130,000 to keep quiet, Valdes still feels as though he holds “Christian values.”

“I feel that he is not the most tactful person to explain what we care about as women,” said Valdes, “[but] he is good-hearted overall.”

Ultimately, though many Latino Republicans feel as though they’re “on the outside looking in,” Republicans still have the majority in Congress. Now, it’s just about getting more voices heard.