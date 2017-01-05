Lawmakers Debate Whether Uber Drivers Should Get Fingerprinted

As New York State lawmakers return to Albany for the start of the 2017 session, one of their top priorities will be to determine whether the rideshare company Uber will be allowed to expand into Upstate.



Currently, New York State requires that Uber seek individual permissions from every city in which it plans to operate. So far, that has only included New York City. But a new legislative push could grant the company a statewide pass to operate anywhere.



“We need to move on this sooner, rather than later,” said state Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, who supports the Uber initiative. “It’s about time that Rochester and all the other Upstate cities have this service.”



One of the biggest debates now facing the proposed expansion is whether Uber should require all of its hired drivers to undergo an extensive background check with fingerprinting. The company says that its current system of third-party background checks should be sufficient without fingerprinting.



The issue is not localized to New York, either. Although Uber does conduct fingerprinting for drivers in New York City, last year it pulled its services out of Austin, Texas, after lawmakers demanded similar legislation. The city of Chicago abandoned a fingerprinting requirement after the company threatened to pull out there as well.



“Calling an Uber shouldn’t be the same as calling a criminal,” said Upstate Transportation Association President John Tomassi, who represents taxi drivers. “Any lawmaker reckless enough to let Uber avoid commonsense safety regulations will be putting their own constituents’ lives at risk. Upstate New Yorkers who want ride-sharing also want to stay safe — and the only answer is fingerprint background checks that keep violent criminals out of the driver’s seat.”



Though local laws vary, many taxi drivers in Upstate New York go through compulsory fingerprinting, and some believe that Uber drivers should be held to the same standards. On the other hand, Uber says that the services aren’t comparable, as unlike taxi drivers, Uber drivers provide their own vehicles and are subject to GPS tracking and driver identification while on the job.



“It is a new low for the taxi industry to shamelessly mislead New Yorkers as their voices demanding better transportation options in their communities continue to get louder and louder,” said a statement from Uber.



The proposed legislation to give a statewide pass to Uber and other ridesharing services, like Lyft, also includes additional safety requirements and a minimum insurance coverage for accidents, as one in seven drivers throughout the country are currently uninsured.



“There is a way of doing this, it just takes the willingness to get done,” Ranzenhofer said. “All these arguments have been addressed in other states and they’ve been overcome.”