Lifespan Seeks Nominations for Second Half Heroes

Lifespan, an agency that helps older adults and their caregivers, each year honors five Second Half Heroes, people age 65 and older who believe in themselves, who never give up and/or who always strive to the right thing.

Lifespan is seeking nominations of people age 65 and older to honor Second Half Heroes at the annual Celebration of Aging, scheduled for noon, March 26, at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The guest speaker is John Quinones of ABC News and host of the show, What Would You Do?

Nominees must be able to attend the event.

Submit nominations at www.lifespanrochester.org by Feb. 18.