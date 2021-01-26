Lin-Manuel Miranda To Make Directorial Debut

Famed “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his film director debut in 2021 with “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” an adaptation of a 2014 musical he starred in.

Based on the autobiographical musical by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jonathan Larson (“Rent”), the drama tells the story of an aspiring New York composer having second thoughts about his career choice. The film will be distributed by Netflix later this year. (A specific date has not yet been released.)

Miranda will share the producer credit with acclaimed Hollywood filmmakers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, who directed Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind.” Also producing will be Julie Oh (“The Spy Who Dumped Me,” “Hillbilly Elegy”).

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” takes place in the Big Apple of the 1990s, when Jon, an aspiring theater composer in his late 20s, waits tables while writing what he hopes will be a successful American musical. Jon is about to turn 30, and his girlfriend is tired of supporting his dreams at her own expense. To make things worse, his roommate and best friend leaves the creative world for a well-paid career in advertising.

Starring in the musical will be Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”); Alexandra Shipp (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Love, Simon”); Vanessa Hudgens (“Beastly,” “Spring Breakers”); and Robin de Jesus (“Camp,” “The Boys in the Band”).

This will be the second time Miranda has worked on “Tick, Tick… Boom!” He starred in the off-Broadway revival of the musical in 2014. A year later, Miranda would star in “Hamilton,” his acclaimed Broadway musical hit that traces the rise and fall of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. That work incorporates rap music and garnered 16 Tony Award nominations, winning for best musical, leading actor, original score and book.

Miranda subsequently won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for the musical, and the “Hamilton” cast album also won a Grammy. In 2020, a movie version of the musical featuring the original Broadway cast was released, initially on Disney+.

Since the success of “Hamilton,” Miranda has expanded his film and television credits with “Mary Poppins Returns” also contributed to the movie soundtracks of “Star Wars: Episode VII” and “Moana,” for whose theme song Miranda received an Oscar nomination. Currently, he stars in the HBO dramatic series, “His Dark Materials.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda To Make Directorial Debut was first published in LatinHeat Entertainment.

(Edited by Gabriela Olmos and Matthew Hall.)







