Live Monopoly Casino Sites ??? UK 2022

If you’re looking for the best Live Monopoly casino sites, you’ve come to the right place! Due to the games huge popularity, you’ll get great bonus deals for Monopoly Live game from plenty of UK online casinos. Receive over http://casinosreview.ca/zodiac-casino/?1500 extra for playing Monopoly and other live casino games at these top-notch online casinos.

All the Live Casino operators we list have a great, safe reputation and are licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission of the UK (UK Gambling Commission), so you are in safe hands. You can play Monopoly Live online and other games for real money at these gambling sites on your computer and mobile devices (phone and tablet).

Monopoly Live

Live Monopoly is a hugely popular and unique live casino game by live game provider Evolution Gaming and Hasbro. Monopoly live game combines the classic Monopoly board games with money wheel style game action. Mr Monopoly will journey around the 3D Monopoly board to collect prizes, multipliers and much more.

Live Monopoly Casino Bonus

You get Monopoly Live casino bonus offers on sign up and first deposit. On sign up, you get ?10 no deposit bonus funds for live Monopoly. Casino players get a match bonus up to ?200 at Videoslots on their first deposit. Claim live casino offers from top Monopoly casino sites!

No Deposit Bonus

treats live dealer lovers with a generous live casino bonus of ?10 no-deposit bonus money. It’s the perfect bonus testing the live game. After your no deposit bonus, you’ll get up to ?50 extra bonus money on your first deposit. The deposit bonus only eligible for live casino games, including Evolution Gaming monopoly live.

Bonus Types

Online casino bonuses are aimed mostly at online slots and other virtual casino games instead of live games. For Monopoly Live bonus money, you should play at a online casino that specifically offers a bonus for that online casino’s live game section. You can expect to mostly find cashback and deposit bonuses available. Only the most daring online casinos offer no deposit bonuses for live dealer games.

Cashback: Percentage of your losses is returned to your account

Monopoly Casinos

Most UK casinos have Monopoly Live in their game selection despite not having a casino bonus for it. If you cannot use their casino bonuses on live games, you can of course still play Monopoly Live. Here are online casinos where you can play Monopoly with your own money:

How to Play Monopoly Live

First, all players bets on one or more of the segments. The money wheel has 54 sections divided by pins. Numbers (1, 2, 5, 10) appear a total of 48 times, while Chance segments appear twice. Moreover, 2 Rolls segments appears 3 times and 4 Rolls segments once. Place a wager on one or more of the following segments:

Once the betting clock counts down, the game host starts the round by spinning the wheel. In case the money wheel stops either on a segment you bet on, or Chance, you’ve won. If the money wheel stops on 2/4 Rolls, it activates a bonus round. Then, if the Money Wheel lands on the Chance segment, you’ll be presented a chance card by Mr Monopoly himself. The chance card will show either a random cash prize or a random multiplier bonus game on your next spin. If the Chance card shows a multiplier bonus, all player bets remain in place, and the game host then spins the wheel again.