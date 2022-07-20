Local Community Organization Holds Wellness Fair

In the Community:

ABC Comes to You: A Community Wellness Fair “Get to know ABC and all we have to offer”

Action for a Better Community, Inc. (ABC) is bringing our services to the heart of the community. With over a dozen programs spread over a span of locations in Rochester, we are putting several of our programs in one place and bringing ABC to you!

On July 22nd, Community Building in Action and Protect Your Circle, two ABC programs, are hosting a wellness fair. ABC Comes to You will take place at Los Flamboyanes, 100 Borinquen Plaza, N. Clinton Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several programs will be on-site to serve and answer questions from the community, including the Stroke Initiative, Save Our Youth, Action Front Center, Protect Your Circle,

and more.

Folks will have the chance to learn more about our COVID-related financial relief program, how to; become self-sufficient, watch for the signs of a stroke, best protect yourself from COVID-19, and more.

The event is open to the public and will be held outside in the plaza. If it rains, we will move to the community space inside Los Flamboyanes and the event will then only be open to plaza residents.

This is a chance for everyone in the community to see all of what ABC offers. We hope you will join us.

Action for a Better Community, Inc. is a community action agency that provides services to assist people in becoming more self-sufficient. ABC responds to many issues in Monroe and Ontario County that affect residents’ lives, including healthcare, early childhood education, substance abuse, employment, economic literacy, youth services, and community building.

For additional information, call (585) 743-0239 or email bmilon@abcinfo.org, call (585)325-5116 or visit www.abcinfo.org.