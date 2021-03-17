Local Group Says Incidents With RPD Have Gone On Far Too Long

By Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

(Versión en español disponible.)

Pastor Wanda Wilson of Open Arms Christian Fellowship Ministry says it was only just weeks ago the community witnessed the Harris Street incident that involved a Rochester Police Department officer using pepper spray on a nine-year-old black child in a crisis situation.

“Once again, we (UCLM) are here holding another press conference to talk about the reckless and disgusting behavior of the Rochester Police Department,” Wilson said. “This time in relation to pepper spraying a black female with her three-year-old daughter in close proximity.”

Wilson is referring to the Feb. 22, Portland Avenue incident where RPD officers responded to a report of an alleged shoplifting at Rite Aid.

The United Christian Leadership Ministry continues to call for accountability and transparency between law enforcement and communities of color. Announced March 8, the community advocates now call for (1) an investigation of white supremacists in the RPD; (2) creation of a Community Public Safety Patrol; (3) the termination of the officer involved; and (4) an apology by the Manager of Rite Aid store involved regarding the Feb. 22 incident.

These incidents, they say, continue to unfortunately occur involving RPD and the black and brown community, even months after the Daniel Prude incident last March.

Wilson said the behavior displayed by the RPD officer was “warrior policing is not the behavior we want in our communities,” she said. “The inhumane treatment and lack of compassion for black and brown males, black and brown females and now we have to add black and brown babies, is unacceptable. …

This has been happening too long in Rochester and nothing is changing.”

Wilson noted that both UCLM and the Police Accountability Board (PAB)have presented real police reform proposals to the mayor and the chief of police that need immediate implementation. She said the officer involved in this recent incident needs to be held accountable.

Rodolfo (Rudy) Rivera, UCLM member and chief executive officer of The Father Laurence (Larry) Tracy Advocacy Center referenced the five police reform proposals that UCLM and the Police Reform Proposal Committee submitted in January;

* A Citizens’ Public Safety Interview Panel

* Racial Justice Education/Training Curriculum

* Training in De-escalation

* Body-Worn Camera (BWC) Program

* Pre-Arrest Diversion

The advocates are demanding change in the city of Rochester now.

UCLM’s Body Worn Camera Committee co-chair, Alex White said these are situations where police treat black residents as less than human.

“What we have is a gang, using terror and violence to obtain compliance from the black and brown residents of our city,” he said. “We need RPD to fix its training, to change its culture and to change the way it manages its officers. Only then do we have any hope of turning the police into guardians, not thugs.”

The community leaders are also calling for managers of the store to drop the charges against the young women involved in the Feb. 22 incident.

One officer has been placed on administrative duty. Internal investigations are still ongoing.

Watch the UCLM press conference at the Minority Reporter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/videos/444170597000136.

Grupo local dice que los incidentes con el Departamento de Policía de Rochester han durado demasiado tiempo

Por Tyronda James

tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

La pastora Wanda Wilson del Ministerio Open Arms Christian Fellowship dice que hace apenas unas semanas la comunidad fue testigo del incidente de la calle Harris que involucró a un oficial del Departamento de Policía de Rochester (RPD, por sus siglas en inglés) usando gas pimienta sobre una niña negra de nueve años en una situación de crisis.

“Una vez más, nosotros, el Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido (United Christian Leadership Ministry, UCLM por sus siglas en inglés), estamos aquí celebrando otra conferencia de prensa para hablar sobre el comportamiento imprudente y repugnante del Departamento de Policía de Rochester”, dijo Wilson. “Esta vez en relación a rociar con gas pimienta a una mujer negra con su hija de tres años cerca”.

Wilson se refiere al incidente del 22 de febrero en la Avenida Portland, donde los oficiales del RPD respondieron a un informe de un supuesto robo en la farmacia Rite Aid.

El Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido sigue pidiendo responsabilidad y transparencia entre las fuerzas del orden y las comunidades de color. Anunciado el 8 de marzo, los defensores de la comunidad ahora piden (1) una investigación de los supremacistas blancos en el RPD; (2) la creación de una Patrulla de Seguridad Pública de la Comunidad; (3) la terminación del oficial involucrado; y (4) una disculpa por el Gerente de la tienda Rite Aid involucrado en relación con el incidente del 22 de febrero.

Estos incidentes, dicen, continúan desafortunadamente ocurriendo involucrando al RPD y a la comunidad negra y de piel oscura, incluso meses después del incidente de Daniel Prude en marzo pasado.

Wilson dijo que el comportamiento mostrado por el oficial de RPD fue “la policía guerrera no es el comportamiento que queremos en nuestras comunidades”, dijo. “El trato inhumano y la falta de compasión por los hombres negros y de piel oscura, las mujeres negras y de piel oscura y ahora tenemos que añadir los bebés negros y de piel oscura, es inaceptable. …

Esto lleva ocurriendo demasiado tiempo en Rochester y nada está cambiando”.

Wilson señaló que tanto el Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido como la Junta de Responsabilidad Policial (PAB por sus siglas en inglés) han presentado a la alcaldesa y al jefe de policía verdaderas propuestas de reforma policial que deben aplicarse inmediatamente. Dijo que el agente implicado en este reciente incidente debe rendir cuentas.

Rodolfo (Rudy) Rivera, miembro del Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido y director general de The Father Laurence (Larry) Tracy Advocacy Center se refirió a las cinco propuestas de reforma policial que el Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido y el Comité de Propuestas de Reforma Policial presentaron en enero;

* Un panel de entrevistas de seguridad pública para los ciudadanos

* Currículo de educación/formación sobre justicia racial

* Formación en desescalada de incidentes

* Programa de cámaras corporales (BWC)

* Intervención antes del arresto

Los defensores exigen un cambio en la ciudad de Rochester ahora.

El copresidente del Comité de Cámaras Corporales del Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido, Alex White, dijo que se trata de situaciones en las que la policía trata a los residentes negros como menos que humanos.

“Lo que tenemos es una banda, que utiliza el terror y la violencia para obtener la conformidad de los residentes negros y de piel oscura de nuestra ciudad”, dijo. “Necesitamos que el Departamento de Policía de Rochester arregle su entrenamiento, que cambie su cultura y que cambie la forma en que maneja a sus oficiales. Sólo entonces tendremos alguna esperanza de convertir a la policía en guardianes, no en matones”.

Los líderes de la comunidad también piden que los encargados de la tienda retiren los cargos contra las jóvenes implicadas en el incidente del 22 de febrero.

Un agente ha sido puesto en servicio administrativo. Las investigaciones internas siguen en curso.

Puede ver la conferencia de prensa de Ministerio de Liderazgo Cristiano Unido en:

https://www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/videos/444170597000136