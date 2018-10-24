Local Immigrant Advocates Protest Greyhound for Border Patrol Raids

By Tracie Isaac –

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) gathered local supporters Friday at the Rochester Greyhound/Trailways bus station to call an end to Border Patrol raids on Greyhound buses, bus station property and waiting rooms.

The rally was part of an organized effort around the country. Immigration advocates are participating as part of a series of “Know Your Rights!” actions to inform citizens and travelers of Border Patrol activities.

Organizers say more than 2,700 passengers have been reported to be arrested and detained in Rochester by border patrol agents.

The groups say that because Greyhound is a private company they do not have to allow border patrol agents on their property.

“We are very frustrated that the Border Patrol is engaged in activity that targets people by the color of their skin,” said Carly Fox, Coordinator of Organizing and Advocacy of The Workers Justice Center of New York. “They say they are fighting terrorism and they have not found one terrorist in our midst. What they are really doing is terrorizing a community that is feeding us, farm workers who are just here working and living their lives, producing a lot of food in abundance for us and wanting to get from point A to point B”.

In a letter submitted by nine affiliates, UR DREAMers and the Rochester Rapid Response Network (RRRN) to Peter Valkowski, Terminal Manager of the Rochester Trailways/Greyhound Station on March 22, 2018, the groups addressed incidents witnessed by travelers of Border Patrol racially profiling, harassing and targeting people of color and people who speak languages other than English at the downtown Rochester Greyhound/Trailways bus station.

The letter sites examples of individuals like students, elderly Latinos and individuals and other people of color who were targeted on a bus or inside the station and interrogated and even forced to producer paperwork on the spot.

“Border Patrol officers can be seen roaming the station, entering the buses and park their vehicles in the parking lot day and night with clear visibility. It is reported that invasive searches, intimidation and racial harassment impair the customer’s ability to get from one destination to another’” the letter said.

Organizers say to date Greyhound has not responded.

Rally participants shared information as a mini training on witnessing/documenting Border Patrol Activity at Transit Stations.

Rally advocates displayed signs stating: “Your Rights On Trains And Buses”.

If immigration agents board your bus or train or are patrolling a bus or train station:

– You have the right to: Remain Silent.

– You have the right to: Inform others of their rights!

– You have the right to: Refuse a search.

– You have the right to: Record video in public places.

“(Immigrants) are being pulled off buses and detained for an indefinite amount of time. They are forced into the deportation pipeline, being separated from their children and we want to put an end to it,” Fox said. We are saying to Greyhound to honor our laws and protect people’s freedom. If Border Patrol wants to get on a bus they should have a judicial warrant to inspect people’s immigration. If they are looking for a specific individual, fine. But boarding buses and asking every single person or going up to specific people, and we know what that means, is really problematic behavior.

Fox says advocacy groups are asking the public to help in the fight against border patrol practices.

“Know that if you do use our Greyhound/Trailways or AMTRAK transportation and this is happening, please help us out… If you are blessed to have US status, think globally and know that you don’t have to answer that question. The Border Patrol should just keep it moving because they do not have a warrant.” She said.

“If you are removed from a transportation service because you did not answer the question and you are a U.S. citizen please contact the RRRN and we will have your back.”

Rochester was declared a “sanctuary city” by Mayor Lovely A. Warren. This means that city resources will not be used to tear immigrant families and communities apart. “We will not get involved in immigration enforcement, nor will we inquire about an individual’s immigration status when interacting with the city,” Warren said in a statement.

Warren noted that because Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a federal agency, the city has no legal ability to restrict or impede its activity in our community.

The RRRN is a Rochester area ally group formed to support immigrants facing detention or deportation by engaging in community-based strategic actions and public education.

For more information email RocRapidResponse@gmail.com. For Rapid Response Emergencies call (585)420-6471.

Defensores locales de immigrantes protestan contra Grayhound por redadas de la patrulla fronteriza

Por Tracie Isaac –

La Unión de Libertades Civiles de Nueva York (NYCLU, por sus siglas en inglés) reunió a simpatizantes locales el pasado viernes en la estación de autobuses de Rochester Greyhound / Trailways para poner fin a las redadas a los autobuses de Greyhound, en las instalaciones de las estaciones de autobuses y en las salas de espera por parte de la patrulla fronteriza.

La manifestación fue parte de un esfuerzo organizado en todo el país. Los defensores de la inmigración están participando como parte de una serie de acciones “¡Conozca sus derechos!” Para informar a los ciudadanos y viajeros sobre las actividades de la patrulla fronteriza.

Los organizadores dicen que más de 2,700 pasajeros han sido arrestados y detenidos en Rochester por agentes de la patrulla fronteriza.

Los grupos dicen que debido a que Greyhound es una empresa privada, no tienen que permitir que los agentes de patrulla fronteriza entren en sus propiedades.

“Estamos muy frustrados de que la patrulla fronteriza esté involucrada en una actividad dirigida a las personas por el color de su piel”, dijo Carly Fox, Coordinadora de Organización y Defensa del Centro de Justicia para los Trabajadores de Nueva York. “Dicen que están luchando contra el terrorismo y no han encontrado un terrorista entre nosotros. Lo que realmente están haciendo es aterrorizar a una comunidad que nos está alimentando, trabajadores agrícolas que están aquí trabajando y viviendo sus vidas, produciendo una gran cantidad de alimentos para nosotros y queriendo llegar del punto A al punto B “.

En una carta presentada el 22 de marzo de 2018 por nueve afiliados, UR DREAMers y Rochester Rapid Response Network (RRRN, por sus siglas en inglés) a Peter Valkowski, gerente de la terminal de Rochester Trailways / Greyhound Station, los grupos abordaron los incidentes presenciados por viajeros por parte de la patrulla fronteriza que describían perfiles raciales , hostigando y apuntando a personas de color y personas que hablan otros idiomas además del inglés en la estación de autobuses del centro de Rochester Greyhound / Trailways.

La carta contiene ejemplos de individuos como estudiantes, latinos de edad avanzada y personas de color que fueron atacados, interrogados e incluso obligados a mostrar documentos en el acto en un autobús o adentro de la estación.

“Se puede ver a los oficiales de la patrulla fronteriza paseándose por la estación, entrando a los autobuses y estacionando sus vehículos en el estacionamiento día y noche con clara visibilidad. Se informa que las búsquedas invasivas, la intimidación y el acoso racial perjudican la capacidad del cliente para ir de un destino a otro “, dice la carta.

Los organizadores dicen que hasta la fecha Greyhound no ha respondido.

Los participantes de la manifestación compartieron información como una mini capacitación sobre cómo presenciar / documentar la actividad de la patrulla fronteriza en las estaciones de tránsito.

Los defensores de la manifestación mostraron letreros que decían: “Sus derechos en los trenes y autobuses”.

Si los agentes de inmigración suben a su autobús o tren o están patrullando un autobús o estación de tren:

– Usted tiene derecho a permanecer en silencio.

– Usted tiene el derecho de: ¡Informar a otros de sus derechos!

– Usted tiene derecho a: Rechazar una búsqueda.

– Usted tiene derecho a: Grabar video en lugares públicos.

“(Los inmigrantes) están siendo sacados de los autobuses y detenidos por un período de tiempo indefinido. Se ven obligados a ingresar al sistema deportación, son separados de sus hijos y queremos ponerle fin,” dijo Fox. Le estamos diciendo a Greyhound que respete nuestras leyes y proteja la libertad de las personas. Si la patrulla fronteriza desea subir a un autobús, debe tener una orden judicial para inspeccionar el estatus migratorio de las personas. Si están buscando un individuo en específico, bien. Pero abordar los autobuses y preguntar a cada persona o a personas específicas, ya sabemos lo que eso significa, es un comportamiento realmente problemático.

Fox dice que los grupos de defensa están pidiendo al público que ayude en la lucha contra las prácticas de patrulla fronteriza.

“Sepa que, si utiliza nuestro transporte Greyhound / Trailways o AMTRAK y esto está sucediendo, ayúdenos … Si tiene la bendición de tener ciudanía de los EE. UU., Piense globalmente y sepa que no tiene que responder a esa pregunta. La patrulla fronteriza debe seguir su camino porque no tiene una orden judicial”, dijo.

“Si se le retira de un servicio de transporte porque no respondió la pregunta y es ciudadano de los Estados Unidos, comuníquese con RRRN y le responderemos”.

Rochester fue declarada “ciudad santuario” por la alcaldesa Lovely A. Warren. Esto significa que los recursos de la ciudad no se utilizarán para separar a las familias y comunidades inmigrantes. “No nos involucraremos en la aplicación de la ley de inmigración, ni preguntaremos sobre el estado migratorio de una persona cuando interactuamos con la ciudad”, dijo Warren en una declaración.

Warren señaló que debido a que la agencia de Inmigración y Aduanas es una agencia federal, la ciudad no tiene capacidad legal para restringir o impedir su actividad en nuestra comunidad.

El RRRN es un grupo aliado del área de Rochester formado para apoyar a los inmigrantes que enfrentan detención o deportación al participar en acciones estratégicas basadas en la comunidad y en la educación pública.

Para obtener más información, envíe un correo electrónico a RocRapidResponse@gmail.com. Para emergencias de respuesta rápida, llame al (585) 420-6471.