Local Radio Personality’s New Podcast Production Company Turning the Spotlight on Community

In the Community: From LáLew Public Relations, LLC

Jazzy T Headshot. Photo provided.

You may have heard Jazzy T. on 103.9 WDKX-FM.

Jazzy T. has been an on-air personality and radio producer for 22 years. She is now turning the spotlight on others in the community via the JazzCast Pros Podcast Network.

As the company’s principal producer and editor, she plans to help aspiring podcast hosts turn their dreams into reality.

Over her 22 year career, Jazzy T. has worked as a broadcast media personality and producer for major clients across television, film and radio; including Disney, Warner Brothers, BET, iHeartRadio, Audacy and Townsquare Media. In 2012, she moved to New York from Detroit and became the voice of afternoon radio in Buffalo as the #1 rated drivetime host on 93.7 WBLK-FM.

In 2017, Jazz became the first on-camera traffic reporter in the Rochester market on News 10 NBC. Today, you can catch her hosting Rochester’s Best Ride Home on 103.9 WDKX-FM.

Jazzy T is currently helping 5 podcasters reach audiences to raise awareness about the following topics: How to Grow your Business into a Multimillion-Dollar Empire, Mental Health, Fatherhood, Entrepreneurship and ways to eliminate race-based disparities to achieve health equity.

“I started JazzCast Pros because I wanted to create a safe space to share stories that inspire niche audiences across the globe. I’ve been in the radio business for a long time,” says Jazzy T, creator of JazzCast Pros.

JazzCast Pros is a podcast production company that offers podcast development, audio editing and distribution to all major podcast platforms via RSS feed. At JazzCast Pros, we embrace the difference between broadcasting and podcasting and aim to create a safe space to share stories that inspire niche audiences across the globe.

“My belief is that if radio is considered theater of the mind, then a podcast is an intimate conversation that provokes new understanding on a personal level.”

Listen to podcasts at www.JazzCastPros.com or on Apple Podcasts. Show titles include: Getting Real with Bossy, Women in Cannabis, Beauty Boss Millionaire, Igniting Hope Radio, Living the Front Seat Life and Fatha + Torch, coming September 2022.