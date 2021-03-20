Location of Vaccine Site Doesn’t Guarantee Equity

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

(Versión en español disponible.)

Putting a COVID-19 vaccine site in an otherwise underserved neighborhood and giving residents of disadvantaged ZIP codes a head start on making appointments is only part of equity in vaccine distribution.

The other part is making sure the people for whom the site is intended are aware of it and fully able to benefit.

“The site itself is a focus and intention on equity and access,” Daniele Lyman-Torres, commissioner of the city’s Department of Recreation and Human Services said during an online news conference March 1.

But numerous challenges potentially undercut why the state and federal governments set up a vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye facility, 1345 St. Paul St., starting March 3.

For a week, appointments could be made only by residents in certain city ZIP codes. The city and community organizations were helping to get out the word, and residents are encouraged to call 311 for help signing up. Libraries in the city and the R-centers also are able to help residents with the website am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. People also can call (833) 697-4829.

Volunteers have gone door-to-door to leave information about how to sign up for an appointment and the help available for people without internet access.

However, with two days left before the appointments opened up to everyone, 11,000 residents signed up. The concern is that once the site opens to anyone eligible, residents who most need that city site may be shut out of the remaining 17,000 appointments.

Lyman-Torres said the fact that fewer than half the appointments have been filled by the city residents in the target ZIP codes means there hasn’t been enough time to explain the process to residents and answer questions about the vaccine.

Mayor Lovely Warren recently said she wanted city residents to have at least three weeks to make appointments. Lyman-Torres said the city hadn’t heard whether the state will extend that time or keep to its plan of opening registration on March 4.

Lyman-Torres said the issue is not vaccine hesitancy. She said city residents want the vaccine. She said confusion around the eligibility criteria, use of the medical term comorbidity and not understanding what health conditions would qualify a person for vaccine are barriers. So, too, are language differences and the inability to navigate the website to make an appointment.

“Those are some of the equity issues that have not been clearly addressed,” she said.

Transportation can be a problem, although RTS has suspended fares on Route 35 St. Paul from March 3 to May 3, when the vaccine site is expected to be open. However, riders still have to pay to get to and from the transit center to catch the Route 35 bus.

La ubicación de los centros de vacunación no garantiza la equidad

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Situar un centro de vacunación COVID-19 en un barrio desatendido y dar a los residentes de los códigos postales desfavorecidos una ventaja a la hora de pedir cita es sólo una parte de la equidad en la distribución de vacunas.

La otra parte es asegurarse de que las personas a las que va dirigido el centro lo conozcan y puedan beneficiarse plenamente.

“El sitio en sí es un enfoque y una intención de equidad y acceso”, dijo Daniele Lyman-Torres, comisionada del Departamento de Recreación y Servicios Humanos de la ciudad, durante una conferencia de prensa en línea el 1ro de marzo.

Sin embargo, los numerosos problemas que se plantean podrían socavar la razón por la que los gobiernos estatal y federal establecieron un centro de vacunación en las antiguas instalaciones de Kodak Hawkeye, en el 1345 de la calle St. Paul, a partir del 3 de marzo.

Durante una semana, sólo podían pedir cita los residentes de ciertos códigos postales de la ciudad. La ciudad y las organizaciones comunitarias estaban ayudando a correr la voz, y a animar a los residentes a llamar al 311 para obtener ayuda para inscribirse. Las bibliotecas de la ciudad y los centros de recreación también pueden ayudar a los residentes con el sitio web am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Las personas también puede llamar al (833) 697-4829.

Los voluntarios han ido de puerta en puerta para dejar información sobre cómo apuntarse a una cita y la ayuda disponible para las personas sin acceso a Internet.

Sin embargo, a falta de dos días para que las citas se abrieran a todo el mundo, se inscribieron 11,000 residentes. La preocupación era que, una vez que el sitio se abriera a cualquier persona que reúna los requisitos, los residentes que más necesitan ese sitio de la ciudad pudieran quedar fuera de las 17.000 citas restantes.

Lyman-Torres dijo que el hecho de que menos de la mitad de las citas hayan sido llenadas por los residentes de la ciudad en los códigos postales objetivo significa que no ha habido suficiente tiempo para explicar el proceso a los residentes y responder a las preguntas sobre la vacuna.

La alcaldesa Lovely Warren dijo recientemente que quería que los residentes de la ciudad tuvieran al menos tres semanas para pedir las citas. Lyman-Torres dijo que la ciudad no había escuchado si el estado extendería ese tiempo o mantendría su plan de abrir la inscripción el 4 de marzo.

Lyman-Torres dijo que el problema no es la indecisión de la vacuna. Dijo que los residentes de la ciudad quieren la vacuna. Dijo que las barreras son la confusión en torno a los criterios de elegibilidad, el uso del término médico comorbilidad y la falta de comprensión de las condiciones de salud que calificarían a una persona para la vacuna. También lo son las diferencias lingüísticas y la imposibilidad de navegar por el sitio web para concertar una cita.

“Éstas son algunas de las cuestiones de equidad que no se han abordado con claridad”, dijo.

El transporte puede ser un problema, aunque RTS ha suspendido las tarifas de la Ruta 35 St. Paul del 3 de marzo hasta el 3 de mayo, fecha en la que se espera que el centro de vacunas esté abierto. Sin embargo, los usuarios siguen teniendo que pagar para ir y volver del centro de tránsito para coger el autobús de la ruta 35.