Thursday 11 August 2022
Looking For A Job? Upcoming Job Fair at YMCA

Aug 09, 2022

In the Community: Monroe County Legislature Office of the President Sabrina LaMar

LEGISLATURE PRESIDENT SABRINA LAMAR TO HOST JOB FAIR AT THURSTON YMCA

In partnership with the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar will be hosting a Community Job Fair on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be several employers in attendance, along with job training programs.

In addition, there will be food and refreshments, and fun activities for the children of job seekers.

What: Community Job Fair

When: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Where: YMCA Neighborhood Center
597 Thurston Road
Rochester, NY 14619

