MamaJuanaROC Latin Fusion Restaurant Opens in Rochester

(Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019) – MamaJuanaRoc, A new restaurant featuring Latin fusion cuisine in an upscale setting celebrated their grand opening on Clifford Avenue.

“Restaurants like MamaJuanaROC enrich our city because they bring the flavors and traditions of other cultures directly to our neighborhoods and add to the tapestry of city living,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “When business owners like Marcos Lopez and his family recognize opportunities to bring new dining concepts to Rochester, it demonstrates that our efforts to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities are paying dividends.”

“We are excited to grow our business in Rochester, and the Clifford Avenue area is a perfect area for our business goals. We feel like we are part of a great neighborhood,” said Marcos Lopez. “We take pride into every single meal that comes out of our kitchen. We use some of the top culinary strategies to ensure quality and impact our customers one meal at a time.”

City leaders joined the business owners for a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

MamaJuanaROC, 2260 Clifford Ave., was established with the goal of expanding cultural knowledge in a rapidly growing Latin community with food, drink and fun. The restaurant is owned by Marcos Lopez, in partnership with his mother

Mercedes Martinez, and brothers Angel Lopez and Milton Pichardo.

The restaurant is focused on introducing a “fresh” concept of Latin Fusion cuisine, derived from an authentic Dominican-American background.

MamaJuanaROC is open from 4 to 11 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.

To learn more, visit MamaJuanaROC.com/.