Tuesday 100% Snow Snow and windy. Lows overnight in the mid teens.

Wednesday 100% Snow Snow along with gusty winds at times. High near 25F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Thursday 20% Partly Cloudy Cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Friday 50% Snow Showers Mostly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing later in the day. High 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.