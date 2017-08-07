Marisol Ramos-López, City Rec Commissioner, Named Grand Marshal of 2017 Puerto Rican Festival Parade

By Staff –

Marisol Ramos-López, commissioner of Rochester’s Recreation and Youth Services Department, was designated as grand marshal of the 2017 Puerto Rican Festival Parade, which took place in downtown Rochester on July 29.

As grand marshal, Ramos-López also chose Miguel Meléndez, special project developer for Ibero-American Development Corp., to receive this year’s Father Tracy Award.

This year, the parade went off without a hitch, beginning with a ceremony on W. Broad St., instead of at its usual starting point at Liberty Pole Way, due to the city’s ongoing construction efforts downtown.

Residents, and members of local organizations representing a wide range of Latin American and Caribbean countries, marched from W. Broad St. to Frontier Field, with some participants traveling in floats or cars that were decorated to match the countries they represented.

“We’re just trying to encapsulate our long history, and everything we do in the community,” Orlando Ortiz, president of the festival’s board of directors, reportedly stated.

This year, the parade’s theme was “Paises United” or “United Countries.”

The march ended at the festival site, which also featured traditional foods, music, and activities for children.

The 2017 Puerto Rican Festival took place from July 28 to July 30, in the VIP lot at Frontier Field.

