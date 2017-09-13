Mayor Lovely Warren, Incumbents Win Democratic Primaries

By Staff –

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren won the Democratic primary race for mayor by a large margin Tuesday evening, practically securing her path to re-election in a city that largely votes Democratic.

Mayor Warren won just over 60 percent of the votes yesterday, while Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard won 22 percent, and former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart won 16 percent.

Warren will face Green Party candidate Alex White, Republican candidate Tony Micciche, and People’s Party candidate Lori Thomas on the ballot in November.

