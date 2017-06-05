AFSCME Council 66 hosts Mayoral Candidates Forum in Rochester

City and School District employees question the candidates

In the first citywide mayoral candidates forum since the conclusion of the Democratic

Party’s designation process, the members of Council 66 affiliates BENTE/AFSCME Local 2419 and AFSCME Local 1635 will host the top three candidates for Mayor of Rochester to discuss their vision for the future of our city. These two Locals represent over 2,500 public employees who work for the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District. This will be a wide-ranging debate on the important issues facing working families across our community.

WHAT: Mayor of Rochester Candidates Forum

WHO: Dan DiClemente, President of AFSCME Council 66 and BENTE Local 2419

Bill Slocum, President of AFSCME Local 1635

Rachel Barnhart, Former News Anchor

James Sheppard, Monroe County Legislator

Lovely Warren, Mayor of Rochester

WHEN: Thursday, June 8th, 5:30-7:00pm

WHERE: East High School (Forum Room)

1801 East Main Street, Rochester

WHY: Public employees ask Rochester mayoral candidates about their policies

and positions.

For more information, please contact Aaron Gallant, Communications Director for Council 66, at 585-721-1191 or agallant@afsmcecouncil66.org.