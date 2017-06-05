AFSCME Council 66 hosts Mayoral Candidates Forum in Rochester
City and School District employees question the candidates
In the first citywide mayoral candidates forum since the conclusion of the Democratic
Party’s designation process, the members of Council 66 affiliates BENTE/AFSCME Local 2419 and AFSCME Local 1635 will host the top three candidates for Mayor of Rochester to discuss their vision for the future of our city. These two Locals represent over 2,500 public employees who work for the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District. This will be a wide-ranging debate on the important issues facing working families across our community.
WHAT: Mayor of Rochester Candidates Forum
WHO: Dan DiClemente, President of AFSCME Council 66 and BENTE Local 2419
Bill Slocum, President of AFSCME Local 1635
Rachel Barnhart, Former News Anchor
James Sheppard, Monroe County Legislator
Lovely Warren, Mayor of Rochester
WHEN: Thursday, June 8th, 5:30-7:00pm
WHERE: East High School (Forum Room)
1801 East Main Street, Rochester
WHY: Public employees ask Rochester mayoral candidates about their policies
and positions.
For more information, please contact Aaron Gallant, Communications Director for Council 66, at 585-721-1191 or agallant@afsmcecouncil66.org.