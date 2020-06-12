Mayor Shows Lt. Gov. Hochul the Progress of La Marketa

By Tyronda James

New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made Rochester her first stop on Wednesday, June 10 after being sequestered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hochul met with Mayor Lovely A. Warren to see progress of La Marketa at the International Plaza.

The city initiative, decades in the making, will develop a Latin-themed event space and marketplace at 828 N. Clinton Ave. The plaza will be a community gathering space to celebrate the culture of the surrounding neighborhood and an incubator for neighborhood economic development. The new $38 million project also includes housing development of 104 units.

“This has been a vision that at, for at least for myself, my grandfather and many of our grandparents had envisioned 40 years ago,” said Angie Perez-Delgado, president and chief executive officer of Ibero American Action League.

“We’re going to have a plaza, which is very central to our culture,” she said.

Hochul said the community is one worth investing in. She came to Rochester to hear from the people who’ve made the community their home, “the restaurant owners, the business owners, we’re not giving up on this community. We will not give up on them. We will be there every step of the way. The best is yet to come.

“There are real people here, real entrepreneurs, real people making a difference every single day and today, we honor them. La Marketa symbolizes the rebirth of Rochester, not just this neighborhood, but the whole community can take hope.”

Hochul said she looks forward to working with the governor and the mayor on the continued success of La Marketa.

Warren said the support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state legislature and dollars contributed to the city of Rochester made it all possible.

It is also partnership with community organizations like Ibero American Action League, which is fully invested and working alongside residents, ensuring that their voices are heard. Perez-Delgado said these projects are messages to the people that they matter.

“They deserve to live in a community that is clean, that is productive,” she said. “That is full of life. That is full of businesses and that is full of opportunities. We want to make sure that we’re creating a community where people don’t want to leave and people want to call their home.”

Ibero has been invested in this neighborhood since its inception in 1968 and “throughout the years, in the development of the community and helping people with their needs,” said Eugenio Marlin, Ibero-American Development Corporation executive pesident.

Marlin said it takes partnering to get it all done and that the bottom line is about the people, “we are going to transform our neighborhood. And we are very grateful to be at the forefront of that movement there.”

Miguel Meléndez, Ibero’s chief community engagement officer, said the momentum for the project really came from people who showed up in solidarity.

“And that momentum, over time really transformed the thinking around this project. The city has been wonderful partners in helping us see this vision through,” said Melendez. “And we look forward to seeing this Plaza filled with people. A community vision realized.”

Hochul and Warren also visited businesses that had been vandalized May 30, after a demonstration against police turned violent. Warren said the owners they talked to vowed to rebuild.