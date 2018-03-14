Mayor Warren: Six Employees in City’s 9-1-1 Center Placed on Leave Following Treyvan Rowe’s Death

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced six employees in the city’s 9-1-1 Center have been placed on leave, following missing teen Treyvan Rowe‘s recent death.

Rowe’s body was found in the Genesee River Sunday, after the autistic 14-year-old failed to show up at school when he got off the bus on Thursday.

“One thing I am more certain of today is that, had it not been for adult failures, Trevyan Rowe may still be with us,” Mayor Warren said.

According to the mayor, 9-1-1 dispatchers failed to appropriately dispatch fire rescue and the city’s scuba team, which is the city’s proper protocol, once reports had come in that Rowe had been seen near the river.

“Last night I promised Trevyan’s family, and this community, that I would do all in my power to get them answers into what transpired on that fateful morning when Trevyan drowned in the Genesee River,” Mayor Warren said. “That promise, and that investigation, began within city government, and we are extremely disappointed that established protocols were not followed at our 9-1-1 Center. This failure is unacceptable, and we have already begun the process to correct these shortcomings to ensure a similar breach of protocol never occurs again, as well as to initiate disciplinary action against those at fault.”

Acting 9-1-1 director Stephen Cusenz also said additional disciplinary action may follow.

According to the mayor, the Rochester City School District, which is conducting its own internal investigation into Rowe’s disappearance and death, declined to participate in a joint press conference with the city on Tuesday.

However, RCSD is scheduled to hold a separate press conference later Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor also said Rowe’s family has currently retained an attorney.

