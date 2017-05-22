Search
Tuesday 23 May 2017
  • :
  • :

Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

MEDIA ADVISORY FROM COUNTY EXECUTIVE CHERYL DINOLFO

May 22, 2017UncategorizedComments Off

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0


Monday, May 22, 2017

ATTENTION NEWS DIRECTORS
AND ASSIGNMENT EDITORS
         

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo will be joined by Visit Rochester President Don Jeffries and representatives from the Monroe County Sports Commission, TODAY, Monday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. to announce a new athletic festival for young women in the community.

WHAT:         Announcement of a New Athletic Festival

WHEN:    TODAY, Monday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex
                2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road
                Rochester, NY 14623

Related articles