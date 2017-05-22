MEDIA ADVISORY FROM COUNTY EXECUTIVE CHERYL DINOLFO

ATTENTION NEWS DIRECTORS
AND ASSIGNMENT EDITORS
County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo will be joined by Visit Rochester President Don Jeffries and representatives from the Monroe County Sports Commission, TODAY, Monday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. to announce a new athletic festival for young women in the community.
WHAT: Announcement of a New Athletic Festival
WHERE: Bill Gray’s Regional Ice plex
WHEN: TODAY, Monday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m.
2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road
Rochester, NY 14623