Meet the new executive director of Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative

Patti Singer

pattisinger@miniorityreporter.net

(Versión en español disponible.)

Aqua Porter figures things out.

As a Black woman engineering student in the early 1980s who ran an assembly line in a General Motors plant, she figured out how to build working relationships with white men many years her senior.

As a vice president at Xerox Corporation, she came up with ways to improve manufacturing, expand distribution and contain costs.

As the new executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty initiative, Porter leads a collaborative of Rochester institutions as they participate in changing policies and practices that have helped perpetuate poverty.

“I have the opportunity to look at what we can do to take RMAPI’s work to the next level,” said Porter, who had served as interim executive director since May 2020. She succeeds Leonard Brock, who had been named executive director in June 2015, six months after the initiative began.

Porter was with Xerox from 2001 to 2018. She holds a masters degree in business administration from Rochester Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineer from Kettering University, formerly the General Motors Institute.

She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and The Links.

A seven-member search committee, made up of the RMAPI co-chairs, members of the steering committee and people with experience living in poverty, selected Porter from among more than 150 candidates.

In an exclusive conversation with Minority Reporter, Porter talked about her vision for RMAPI and the experiences that brought her to her current role.

What did you learn as interim executive director?

I learned that people who are poor are not poor because they want to be and that we should be careful about labeling and victimizing people who are poor. … I think it’s very difficult for people to not believe there is some problem that they can identify that separates them from someone who is poor. I think it’s hard for people to have the conversation where they’re saying it’s not about something that a person did or didn’t do or that I am in this position because I somehow am more capable or less flawed than someone else. … We have done a really good job in this city about keeping poverty, those communities, very segregated. … You can live your entire life in the city of Rochester and never see it.

As executive director of RMAPI, are you going to try to change that?

One thing that RMAPI has staked its claim on and is trying to double down on is making sure that people with lived experience are part of the solution. In these conversations that we’re having, people that are living that experience every day are part of that discussion…. Then you start to relate to someone who is different from you and maybe you have little bit more empathy for that person, their condition or plight or challenge.

After six months as interim executive director, what compelled you to seek the permanent post?

Even as a citizen of Rochester for so long, the depth and breadth of poverty was unknown to me. When I began to do that work, I saw the impact that poverty has on so many other parts of the quality of life that a lot of our neighbors are living. It affects their health, it affects their housing, it affects their education, it affects transportation, child care. It is life-altering. … Poverty is manmade. We made it happen so we can unmake it. That’s why I put my hat in the ring because I wanted to be part of that unmaking.

RMAPI was formed five years ago as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s economic plan to address poverty and inequality. What is the role of RMAPI now in light of calls for racial and social justice we’ve seen over the past few months?

This is truly a place where the community comes together to decide if it wants to be a better place for everybody to live and we have that value in our community that we think all the residents of Rochester and Monroe County have the right to have a decent quality of life. If we believe that collectively, what are we going to do to make sure we progress that way? I don’t think this is about adding more programs. … It’s trying to get people to understand that fundamentally, this is about injustice, systems that have to be righted, systems that have to be reimagined and people’s hearts and minds that have to be changed. … One of my favorite quotes is that change is hard at the beginning, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end. … Having the tenacity, the courage and the fortitude to be bold in what we’re trying to do is the first step. …

You mentioned the lived experience of people who RMAPI wants to include. What was it like for you growing up?

I grew up in Dayton, Ohio. My mom was a teacher and my dad was an engineer. I had a sister. We lived in a beautiful little starter home. We went to great schools. We did vacations. We were told we could do whatever we wanted to do. It wasn’t lost on me that I was African American and that brought its own set of challenges. That wasn’t all that defined who we were. So I had always felt privileged and incredibly grateful that I had a wonderful childhood, wonderfully supportive parents who were able to give me pretty much everything I wanted and needed. I was able to grow from that, but with the recognition that everybody didn’t have those same kinds of beginnings and I was fortunate to be able to have some of those things as a part of my life.

Were there many women, or many Black women or men, when you earned your mechanical engineering degree in 1984, and how did that experience shape you?

I think I was the only Black woman mechanical engineering student that graduated in my class. … But there were other Black students at General Motors Institute who were engineers. … When you’re in a group of people who look like you, you know there’s not a lot of you, but you know you have this group of people that have your back.

How did you see yourself? As a trailblazer? Or just someone who wanted to be an engineer?

In retrospect, it was what do I need to do to graduate. What do I need and, oh by the way, how do I make sure I’m successful because half our education was working in a GM plant. You can imagine how big GM was. How do I navigate the professional world as an 18-, or 19- or 20-year-old. I managed a manufacturing line when I was 20 years old on third shift. … As a 20-year-old black woman, it was character building and challenging and I had to figure out how to build relationships. … Those are some things that have shaped me today. Being able to create relationships wherever I am and with whoever I need to. I think we are more alike than we are different. Being able to find commonalities and see where we need to go – it’s based on how you build relationships with people.



Conozca a la nueva directora ejecutiva de la Iniciativa Antipobreza de Monroe-Rochester

Aqua Porter sabe arreglárselas.

Como una mujer negra estudiante de ingeniería a principios de los 80 que dirigía una línea de montaje en una planta de General Motors, descubrió cómo establecer relaciones de trabajo con hombres blancos mucho mayores que ella.

Como vicepresidenta de Xerox Corporation, ideó formas de mejorar la fabricación, expandir la distribución y contener los costos.

Como nueva la directora ejecutiva de la iniciativa anti pobreza de Monroe – Rochester (RMAPI por sus siglas en inglés) Porter dirige una colaboración de las instituciones de Rochester a medida que participan en el cambio de políticas y prácticas que han ayudado a perpetuar la pobreza.

“Tengo la oportunidad de ver lo que podemos hacer para llevar el trabajo de RMAPI al siguiente nivel”, dijo Porter, que había servido como directora ejecutiva interina desde mayo de 2020. Reemplaza a Leonard Brock, que había sido nombrado director ejecutivo en junio de 2015, seis meses después del inicio de la iniciativa.

Porter estuvo con Xerox desde 2001 hasta 2018. Tiene una maestría en administración de empresas del Instituto de Tecnología de Rochester (RIT por sus siglas en inglés) y una licenciatura en ingeniería mecánica de la Universidad de Kettering, antes el Instituto General Motors.

Es miembro de Alpha Kappa Alpha y The Links.

Un comité de búsqueda de siete miembros, formado por los co presidentes de RMAPI, los miembros del comité directivo y personas con experiencia en la vida en la pobreza, seleccionó a Porter entre más de 150 candidatos.

En una conversación exclusiva con Minority Reporter, Porter habló sobre su visión de RMAPI y las experiencias que la llevaron a su papel actual.

¿Qué aprendió como directora ejecutiva interina?

Aprendí que las personas que son pobres no lo son porque quieran serlo y que debemos tener cuidado al etiquetar y victimizar a las personas que son pobres. …creo que es muy difícil que la gente no crea que hay algún problema que pueda identificar que los separa de alguien que es pobre. Creo que es difícil para la gente tener la conversación en la que dicen que no se trata de algo que una persona hizo o no hizo o que yo estoy en esta posición porque de alguna manera soy más capaz o menos discapacitado que otra persona. … Hemos hecho un muy buen trabajo en esta ciudad manteniendo la pobreza, esas comunidades, muy segregadas. … Usted puede vivir toda su vida en la ciudad de Rochester y nunca verlo.

Como directora ejecutiva de RMAPI, ¿va a tratar de cambiar eso?

Una de las cosas que RMAPI ha reivindicado y está tratando de asegurarse doblemente es de que las personas con experiencia vivida sean parte de la solución. En estas conversaciones que estamos teniendo, las personas que están viviendo esa experiencia todos los días son parte de esa discusión…. Luego comienzas a relacionarte con alguien que es diferente a ti y tal vez tienes un poco más de empatía por esa persona, su condición o situación o desafío.

Después de seis meses como directora ejecutiva interina, ¿qué le impulsó a buscar el puesto permanente?

Incluso como residente de Rochester durante tanto tiempo, la profundidad y la amplitud de la pobreza era desconocida para mí. Cuando empecé a hacer ese trabajo, vi el impacto que la pobreza tiene en tantas otras partes de la calidad de vida que muchos de nuestros vecinos están viviendo. Afecta a su salud, a su vivienda, a su educación, al transporte, al cuidado de los niños. Es un cambio de vida. … La pobreza está hecha por el hombre. La hicimos realidad para poder deshacerla. Por eso puse mi nominación, porque quería ser parte de ese cambio.

RMAPI se formó hace cinco años como parte del plan económico del Gobernador Andrew Cuomo para abordar la pobreza y la desigualdad. ¿Cuál es el papel de RMAPI ahora a la luz de los llamamientos a la justicia social y racial que hemos visto en los últimos meses?

Este es realmente un lugar donde la comunidad se reúne para decidir si quiere ser un mejor lugar para que todos vivan y tenemos ese valor en nuestra comunidad que creemos que todos los residentes de Rochester y el Condado de Monroe tienen el derecho de tener una calidad de vida decente. Si creemos eso colectivamente, ¿qué vamos a hacer para asegurarnos de que progresamos de esa manera? No creo que esto se trate de añadir más programas. … Se trata de hacer que la gente entienda que fundamentalmente, se trata de la injusticia, los sistemas que tienen que ser corregidos, los sistemas que tienen que ser re imaginados y los corazones y las mentes de la gente que tienen que ser cambiados. … Una de mis citas favoritas es “que el cambio es duro al principio, desordenado en el medio y hermoso al final” … Tener la tenacidad, el coraje y la fortaleza para ser audaces en lo que estamos tratando de hacer es el primer paso.

Mencionó la experiencia vivida de las personas que RMAPI quiere incluir. ¿Cómo fue para usted su niñez?

Crecí en Dayton, Ohio. Mi madre era profesora y mi padre era ingeniero. Yo tenía una hermana. Vivíamos en una hermosa casa pequeña. Fuimos a grandes escuelas. Hicimos vacaciones. Nos dijeron que podíamos hacer lo que quisiéramos. No perdí de vista que era afroamericana y eso trajo sus propios desafíos. Eso no fue lo único que definió quiénes éramos. Por eso siempre me sentí privilegiada e increíblemente agradecida de haber tenido una infancia maravillosa, padres maravillosamente comprensivos que fueron capaces de darme casi todo lo que quería y necesitaba. Pude crecer a partir de eso, pero con el reconocimiento de que no todo el mundo tenía ese tipo de comienzos y tuve la suerte de poder tener algunas de esas cosas como parte de mi vida.

¿Había muchas mujeres, o muchas mujeres u hombres negros, cuando obtuvo su título de ingeniera mecánica en 1984, y cómo le formó esa experiencia?

Creo que fui la única mujer negra estudiante de ingeniería mecánica que se graduó en mi clase. … Pero había otros estudiantes negros en el Instituto de General Motors que eran ingenieros. … Cuando estás en un grupo de personas que se parecen a ti, sabes que no hay mucho de ti, pero sabes que tienes este grupo de personas que te cubren las espaldas.

¿Cómo se ve a si misma? ¿Como una pionera? ¿O sólo alguien que quería ser ingeniera?

En retrospectiva, era lo que tenía que hacer para graduarme. Qué necesito y, oh por cierto, cómo me aseguro de tener éxito porque la mitad de nuestra educación fue trabajando en una planta de GM. Puedes imaginarte lo grande que era GM. ¿Cómo navego por el mundo profesional como un joven de 18, 19 o 20 años? Dirigí una línea de fabricación cuando tenía 20 años en el tercer turno. … Como una mujer negra de 20 años, fue un reto y una formación de carácter y tuve que aprender a cómo construir relaciones. … Esas son algunas de las cosas que me han formado hoy en día. Ser capaz de crear relaciones dondequiera que esté y con quien sea necesario. Creo que somos más parecidos que diferentes. Ser capaz de encontrar puntos en común y ver a dónde tenemos que ir – así es cómo se basa y se construyen las relaciones con la gente.