Memorial Service Set for RPD Officer Manny Ortiz

The memorial service for Rochester Police Officer Manuel “Manny” Ortiz is scheduled for 11 a.m., Nov. 8, at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The Rochester Police Department and Ortiz’s family announced the service Nov. 5.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Go Fund Me account set up by the Rochester Police Foundation to set up a scholarship fund for his children.

Ortiz, who worked 22 years for the RPD and was assigned to the Community Affairs Bureau, died Nov. 2 after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while driving to work.

He was 52.

“Manny was a true giant in the department,” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said at a news conference Nov. 4 announcing the cause of death. “He was a true servant of this community. He loved his Hispanic heritage. He left a legacy of love, respect and service.”