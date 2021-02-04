Men of Reel: Latin Stars of the New Superman TV Series

Erik Valdez and Inde Navarrette are part of the cast of the new C.W. Network series “Superman & Lois,” slated for a two-hour premiere on Feb. 23.

The series follows the world’s most famous superhero and the renowned female journalist of The Daily Planet as they deal with the biggest challenge yet: parenthood.

Tyler Hoechlin (“Teen Wolf”) plays Superman/Clark Kent, while Elizabeth Tulloch (“Grimm”) is Lois Lane. The couple is raising two boys, who might inherit their father’s superpowers.

Kent and Lane return to Smallville to deal with family matters. Valdez (“Graceland”) plays the town’s fire chief and Navarrette (“Wander Darkly”) the fireman’s rebellious daughter Sarah, who is reacquainting with Superman’s sons. The chief’s wife is Lana Lang, played by Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Entourage”), Kent’s first love.

Valdez, a Texan born in Lubbock and raised in El Paso, is the grandson of a cotton farmer and an artistic, free-spirited mother, according to his bio on IMDb. He had a recurring role in “Gilmore Girls” and worked on top TV shows, including “The O.C.,” “CSI: Miami” and “Numb3rs.”

However, his major break came in “General Hospital,” in which he played Trey Mitchell, the son of a mobster, from 2012 to 2013. It earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination. He followed that with a recurring role in “Graceland” as Carlito Solano Jr., for two seasons.

For her part, Navarrette is a native of California’s coastal city of Redondo Beach. Her mother is Australian and her father, Latino. She is best known for playing Estela de la Cruz in the Netflix teen series “13 Reasons Why.” Her first major role was Veronica in the T.V. series “Denton’s Death Date.” She also appeared in the drama feature “Wander Darkly,” alongside Diego Luna and Sienna Miller.

“Superman & Lois” is based on D.C.’s characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing developed the series. They also served as executive producers with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode. Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television produced the series.

(Edited by Gabriela Olmos and Fern Siegel.)







