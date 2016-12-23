Miss Puerto Rico Crowned Miss World 2016

Reports show that 38% of women change their hairstyles to feel more confident. And when you’re a contender for Miss World, you need to exude confidence.

That didn’t appear to be a problem for Miss Puerto Rico, 19-year-old Stephanie Del Valle, who took the crown at the 66th Miss World pageant on Sunday. The pageant was held at the new MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. There were over 100 competitors from different countries worldwide.

Del Valle is a student at Pace University in New York City. She studies communications and law, and has displayed strong interest in the entertainment industry. With her crown and new title, she may have an in.

Miss World is the lesser-known competitor to Miss Universe, and leans more progressive as far as beauty pageants go. Although the contestants are judged on their modeling abilities, in lieu of a swimsuit competition, the contestants display their athleticism as well as discuss their charitable works.

Del Valle’s win came as a huge upset, as the fan favorite was Catriona Gray — Miss Philippines — who made it into the top five.

It was an “honor and a great responsibility” to represent Puerto Rico, said Del Valle.

Her last question of the night was an easy one, and she knocked it out of the park .She was asked: “If you had an opportunity to change something about the world, what would it be?”

Del Valle responded: “What I would do is send the message of how important it is to change exclusion for acceptance, to promote and provide justice for others, and the importance of helping those in need.”

Miss Dominican Republic, Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez, was named the first runner-up, followed by Natasha Mannuela — Miss Indonesia.