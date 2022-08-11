Monkeypox Vaccination Clinics Open by Appointment Only

In the Community: The Department of Public Health, Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello, Commissioner of Public Health Michael D. Mendoza

Photo by Sam Moghadam Khamseh on Unsplash

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has received a new shipment of monkeypox vaccine from New York State, and is scheduling patients for first dose vaccinations.

Appointments are required. We will not be able to accommodate walk-in patients. To schedule an appointment, go to MonroeCounty.gov/Health. We anticipate these appointments will fill quickly. We will announce additional vaccine clinics in the near future.

Where: Monroe County Immunization Clinic, 111 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620

When:

Friday, August 12

Monday, August 15

Friday, August 19

At this time, the following individuals are eligible to schedule an appointment:

You are a gay or bisexual male, a man who has sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary AND,

Age 18 or older AND,

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

If the Department of Public Health has notified you that you are a close contact of someone with monkeypox, you do not need to make an online appointment. We will provide you with direction and will set up a separate appointment for you.

Individuals who have been diagnosed with monkeypox are not eligible for the vaccine. You should continue working with your health care provider for guidance.

For any additional questions and/or concerns call (585) 753-2991, e-mail: mchealth@monroecounty.gov, or visit www.monroecounty.gov.