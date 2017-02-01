Monroe County Executive Launches Petition to Bring Uber and Lyft to Upstate New York

By Staff

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has launched an online petition to bring ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft to Upstate New York.

The petition is posted online at https://www2.monroecounty.gov/bring_ridesharing_upstate, as well as on the county’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Throughout our nation, many municipalities have begun utilizing ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, but residents of Monroe County have not been able to enjoy these services,” Dinolfo stated. “Ridesharing services can fuel new job opportunities and economic development, as well as open the doors of opportunity to those who need adequate transportation to go to work, go to a doctor’s appointment, visit a local retailer, or enjoy an evening out on the town. With the success that Uber and Lyft have had in providing safe and reliable transportation across the country, I know that residents, families, and businesses in Monroe County would benefit from the operation of ridesharing services in Upstate New York.”

Currently, state lawmakers have been discussing the Upstate expansion of ridesharing services that are presently available in New York City, and other parts of the country.

