Monroe County Parks Department Seeks Seasonal Workers

Staff report

Monroe County is hiring for seasonal positions in the Department of Parks.

A job fair is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17 at the David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St.

Job candidates must live in Monroe County and be available to work on weekends. Most positions are for applicants age 18 and older, although there are a limited number of open positions, including lifeguards, for people 16 and older.

Applicants should bring a resume, if they have one, and complete an application on site. Job offers will be made conditional pending a final background check.

For language assistance or other accommodations for the job fair, email ADA@monroecounty.gov or call Megan Metzler at (585) 753-1743.

To apply online, go to cs.monroecounty.gov/hrapply#3

Positions include lifeguards, parks laborers, ground equipment operators, carousel operators and front line seasonal employees at the Seneca Park Zoo. Transportation assistance is available for those in need.

For more on the Monroe County Parks system, go to www.monroecounty.gov/parks.