Monroe County to Expand Subsidized Childcare Program

By Staff –

Monroe County will expand its subsidized child care program with support from new funding through the state’s Upstate Revitalization Initiative (URI), county officials said.

The URI’s Child Care Subsidy Program provides child-care reimbursements to participants enrolled in pre-approved job training programs.

“Lack of child care often serves as a barrier to pursuing new employment opportunities,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “To encourage workforce development, it’s vital that we remove those barriers, and encourage individuals to seek training in newer, high-paying industries that currently have a demand for skilled workers. Our goal is to offer this funding to 300 families over the course of the program, further complementing our existing economic development initiatives.”

The Monroe County Department of Human Services (DHS) will administer the funding, providing market-rate child-care reimbursement to job training participants for the duration of the program, and for up to three months following its completion.

According to the county, the additional window will allow participants enough time to secure employment.

“The goals of this expansion are to increase enrollment in training programs targeted toward individuals living in poverty; reduce dropout rates; reduce poverty through increased educational attainment; and reduce the gap in child-care subsidies for families not eligible for public assistance,” officials said.

Eligible participants must meet the following program requirements:

Having at least one dependent child under the age of 13;

Having a household income of less than 275 percent of the federal poverty level;’

and Being enrolled in any approved training program that is expected to yield full-time employment in a sector currently in-demand, or supported by other Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council projects.

DHS is currently accepting applications, and will make approvals on a rolling basis until the available funds are fully expended.

Interested applicants may call (585) 753-6960 to obtain additional information, or for an application for enrollment.

Visit https://www2.monroecounty.gov/hs-daycare.php for additional information regarding the program.

